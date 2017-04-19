Fatal accident closes U.S. 68

XENIA TOWNSHIP — At least one person was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 68 in Xenia Township April 19.

According to WDTN, the accident happened on U.S. 68 South at Spring Valley-Paintersville Road around 4 p.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers told WDTN six people were involved. Two were taken to the hospital by CareFlight with unknown injuries. Media reports indicate one vehicle went left of center and slammed head-on into a sport utility vehicle.

It was unclear in which vehicle the fatality was riding.

U.S. 68 was closed into the evening as one vehicle was upside down in a ditch on the side of the road.

Xenia Daily Gazette news report compiled by Scott Halasz. Our partners at WDTN contributed to this story.

