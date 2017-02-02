UPDATE: Yellow Springs Homicide

XENIA — The Xenia Municipal Court has ruled that enough probable cause exists to charge Dustin Merrick, 25, of Xenia, with two counts of aggravated murder. The case will now be referred to the Greene County Common Pleas Court.

William Brown, 44, of Yellow Springs was shot multiple times inside a duplex-style home Jan. 15. Sherri Mendenhall, 63, of Yellow Springs, was shot once and found in the driveway at the same residence, located on the 4400 block of East Enon Road just outside of Yellow Springs.

At least ten witnesses took the stand during the preliminary hearing that began this morning for Dustin Merrick — including members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Miami Valley Twp. Fire-Rescue, and Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).

Now, a hearing for Dustin Merrick’s brother Bret Merrick, 24, will be held. Check back later for more updates.