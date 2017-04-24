Fairborn wins over Beavercreek at Fifth Third Field

DAYTON — Fairborn High’s baseball team took on backyard rival Beavercreek, April 24 at Fifth-Third Field, winning 5-3. Will Coleman had a two-out two-run double in the top of the fifth to put the Skyhawks ahead, 4-2. Ryan Profitt scored three runs and was the winning pitcher. Branden Lilley had a good offensive night for the Skyhawks going 2-for-3. He also tracked down a deep fly ball late in the game to keep two runs from scoring. The Skyhawks are back in action Wednesday for a doubleheader at Nischwitz Stadium. They host Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan at 6 p.m., then they’ll take on Greenon at 8 p.m. on the Wright State University field.

Greene County News