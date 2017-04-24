Sports Digest

Beavers win Cleveland tri-match

CUYAHOGA FALLS — Beavercreek (11-3) claimed wins over Gahanna Lincoln (25-17, 25-21, 25-20) and host Walsh Jesuit (25-21, 18-25, 25-21, 25-17) on April 22. Noah Buell dished out a combined 59 assists in the two matches, Parker Mikesch had 15 kills and 11 digs against Gahanna Lincoln, and eight more digs in the win over Walsh (8-5). Luke Kleinfelder recorded three aces against Gahanna and Zach Lohner came up with four blocks against the Lions (6-10). Lohner had five more blocks in the win over Walsh, while Beavers teammate Michael Abbott had 13 kills and five blocks.

Skyhawk JVs win twice

FAIRBORN — Freshman Makenzie Culbertson held Stebbins hitless for three innings of the opening game of an April 22 doubleheader. Everyone on the Fairborn JV softball team scored at least one run during the opening 22-3 win. Makenzie Culbertson also hit an inside-the-park home run to end the game. Fairborn then took Game Two by an 18-7 score.

Red Devils rally past Fairborn

TIPP CITY — The Fairborn Skyhawks varsity baseball team traveled to Tippecanoe and lost, 5-3, to a very solid Red Devils baseball team. Tippecanoe battled from behind most the of the game and ended up coming away on top. The Red Devils trailed, 3-2, after three innings of play but scored twice in the fourth and once more in the fifth to grab the April 21 win.

Greeneview hiring coaches

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview is now accepting applications for the positions of head girls varsity volleyball coach, and high school cheerleading coach. Send resume and letter of interest to Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at [email protected]

Xenia taking Hall nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now accepting nominations for its 2017 induction class. An individual, team, coach or a community contributor can be nominated. These nominations can be for those athletes, teams, coaches, and community contributors who were associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High School, Xenia East, and/or Spring Valley.

Nominations will be considered from all eras. The last day for the committee to accept nominations will be Wednesday, April 26. Forms can be obtained by going to the Xenia Community Schools official website www.xenia.k12.oh.us/, then to the Athletics link, and then to the Athletic Hall of Fame link. Call Gregg Cross at 937-372-5417 with any nomination questions.

Girls basketball camp

BEAVERCREEK — The 17th Beavercreek Girls Basketball Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 5-8 at Beavercreek High School. Cost is $90 per camper. Cost is $80 for any camper who registers before May 20. Girls in grades 1-8 are eligible for the camp, which will be hosted by BHS girls basketball coach and three-time Ohio coach of the year Ed Zink and BHS girls basketball’s all-time leading scorer Amanda (Reese) Crockett. Current and past BHS basketball players will also be on hand. The last day of camp, June 8, is Mother-Daughter Camp Day. Family members are invited to participate.

For more information, call Ed Zink at 937-657-1515 or by email: [email protected] , or contact Amanda Reese at 773-401-8585, or by email at [email protected]

Jamestown Chamber golf outing in May

JAMESTOWN — The annual Jamestown Chamber of Commerce golf outing will take place Friday, May 19 at Sebastian Hills Golf Course, 1100 Knoll Haven Rd. in Xenia. The outing will start at 11 a.m., with registration opening at 10am. Come early to take advantage of the free driving range and putting green privileges, as well as getting a hot dog or two courtesy of Countryside Propane

Participants will be able to enjoy beverages and snacks, courtesy of the Chamber, and when the golf is over Kelley’s Café will be providing all participants and volunteers a wonderful meal at the golf course. Registration information for sponsorships and playing, including payment options, are available on the Chamber’s website (www.jtchamber.com) or by emailing [email protected] The deadline for registration is Friday, May 12.

The annual golf outing is the main fundraising activity for the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce which allows the Chamber to provide various activities, programs and scholarships to the Jamestown and surrounding communities.

Tornadoes football fundraiser, May 12

XENIA — The Xenia Tornadoes semi-professional football team will host a fundraiser from 5-9 p.m. Friday May 12 at the Chipotle restaurant at 1620 West Park Square. Tell the cashier that you’re supporting the team and 50 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Xenia Tornadoes semi-pro football team.

Please email your Greene County-area sports information to: [email protected] Thank you.

