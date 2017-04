Gem City Points Standings

These are NOT official points, but instead based on a 5-point descending points system created by sports editor John Bombatch. An official points system will be released shortly by GCAR.

1st = 50 points, 2nd = 45, 3rd = 40 … descending in 5-point increments through 10th place, 11th = 4 points, 12th = 3 points, 13th = 2 points, 14th = 1 point, 15th = 1/2 point. Zero points for 16th or lower.

NEXT SCHEDULED RACE: May 7 at Kil-Kare Raceway, Xenia.

You can reach John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123. For more information on the racing series, please visit gemcityautoracing.com.