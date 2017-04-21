Records fall at County meet

JAMESTOWN — Eighteen meet records were broken and another was tied at the second Greene County Invitational track and field meet, April 21 at Greeneview’s Don Nock Field.

All eight Greene County high schools were on hand, with Beavercreek edging the host Rams for the boys title; and Bellbrook edging the Battlin’ Beavers for the girls crown.

“It’s taken us a while to figure out some of our lineups, because we have a lot of freshmen and sophomores on our team, but today things seemed like they fell together,” said Bellbrook girls coach Blake Barnes. “We had several meet records broken tonight, which was nice. I kinda lost track after a while, there were so many. The kids did really well today, both boys and girls.”

Barnes had a number of his kids absent due to a school field trip to Washington D.C.

Beavercreek assistant coach T.J. Smart said the Beavers didn’t have a full team, either.

“The kids that were here competed really well. We didn’t have a vaulting competition here today, so our pole vaulters are over at (University of Dayton), and a couple of our distance runners are at a meet in Louisville, Ky. this weekend,” Smart said. “We weren’t at full strength today, but we competed really hard. The boys came home with a trophy and the girls finished second, so I’m really proud of our effort.”

Xenia speedster Meechi Harris claimed individual meet record wins in the long jump as well as the 100-meter dash. Harris then teamed up with fellow Buccaneer burners Corey Burnett Jr., Andre Grundy and Christian Lair to set a new meet mark in the 400 relay.

Xenia Legacy Christian distance runner Rachel Sweeney set two meet records of her own. Sweeney set records in the girls 400-meter run, and the 3,200-meter run.

2017 GREENE COUNTY INVITATIONAL

First-place results (* indicates new meet record; # ties meet record)

GIRLS

3,200 Relay — 1. Bellbrook (Cara Fine, Kayla Parker, Natalie Stein, Madison Pelfrey) 10:12.56*; 100 hurdles — 1. Ocean Morris, Greeneview 17.71; 100 — Brittany Hogan, Fairborn 13.11; 800 Relay — 1. Bellbrook (Bailey Sedlak, Kalli Kramer, Kylee Parker, Sydney Hollingsworth) 1:52.78; 1,600 — 1. Kayla Parker, Bellbrook 5:41.17; 400 Relay — 1. Bellbrook 1. Hollingsworth, Sedlak, Maria Mescher, Hylie Lang) 52.76; 400 — 1. Rachel Sweeney, Legacy Christian 1:00.90*; 300 Hurdles — 1. Julie Roberts, Yellow Springs 48.13; 800 — 1. Kayla Helmick, Cedarville 2:33.63; 200 — 1. Brittany Hogan, Fairborn 26.91*; 3,200 — 1. Sweeney, Legacy Christian 12:13.87*; 1,600 Relay — 1. Greeneview (Olivia Maxwell, Alex Hansen, McKyna Woods, Morris) 4:16.73; Shot Put — 1. Jasmine Davidson, Yellow Springs 33-3.50*; Discus — 1. Courtney Lawson, Fairborn 99-03*; Long Jump — 1. Olivia Brintlinger-Conn, Yellow Springs 14-7.50; High Jump — 1. McKenna Kramer, Bellbrook 4-10#.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS: 1. Bellbrook 133; 2. Beavercreek 114; 3. Greeneview 101; 4. Legacy Christian 73; 5. Yellow Springs 62; 6. Cedarville 51; 7. Fairborn 45; 8. Xenia 38.

BOYS

3,200 Relay — 1. Legacy Christian (James Brads, Isaac Erlundson, Ian Ackenhausen, Noah Cushman) 8:45.08; 110 Hurdles — 1. Omar Inman, Fairborn 15.20*; 100 — 1. Meechi Harris, Xenia 11.32*; 800 Relay — 1. Cedarville (Devin Gruet, Seth Salsibury, Brandon Pollock, Nick Christman) 1:33.72*; 1,600 — 1. Erlundson, Legacy Christian 4:42.31; 400 Relay — 1. Xenia (Harris, Corey Burnette Jr., Andre Grundy, Christian Lair) 44.46*; 400 — 1. Gruet, Cedarville 50.80*; 300 Hurdles — 1. Robbie Engle, Greeneview 42.48; 800 — 1. Jake Benigno, Beavercreek 2:02.28*; 200 — 1. Shawn Damers, Beavercreek 23.91; 3,200 — 1. Maximus Bretland, Bellbrook 10:21.86*; 1,600 Relay — 1. Cedarville (Christman, Salsibury, Pollock, Gruet) 3:31.93*; Shot Put — 1. Jaron Stoneburner, Greeneview 44-8.50*; Discus — 1. Jay Drennen, Beavercreek 161-05*; Long Jump — 1. Harris, Xenia 21-1.0*; High Jump — 1. Damien Bonds, Beavercreek 6-00.00*.

BOYS TEAM RESULTS: 1. Beavercreek 128; 2. Greeneview 99; 3. Cedarville 96; 4. Bellbrook 88; 5. Xenia 86.50; 6. Legacy Christian 50.50; 7. Fairborn 45; 8. Yellow Springs 15.

(Boys and girls pole vault were not contested.)

Xenia junior sprinter Meechi Harris set Greene County Invitational track records in the long jump (21 feet, 1 inch), 100-meter dash (11.32 seconds), and was a part of Xenia’s record setting 400-meter relay team (44.46 seconds). http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_MeechiHarris_PS.jpg Xenia junior sprinter Meechi Harris set Greene County Invitational track records in the long jump (21 feet, 1 inch), 100-meter dash (11.32 seconds), and was a part of Xenia’s record setting 400-meter relay team (44.46 seconds). Barb Slone | Greene County Newes Bellbrook’s Kayla Parker (left), the race’s evenual winner, battles with Legacy Christian’s Tori Estepp, the runner up, with Beavercreek’s Molly Bernhard close behind, down the backstraight during Friday’s girls 1,600-meter run, at the Greene County Invitational at Greeneview’s Don Nock Field. http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Girls1600_PS.jpg Bellbrook’s Kayla Parker (left), the race’s evenual winner, battles with Legacy Christian’s Tori Estepp, the runner up, with Beavercreek’s Molly Bernhard close behind, down the backstraight during Friday’s girls 1,600-meter run, at the Greene County Invitational at Greeneview’s Don Nock Field. Barb Slone | Greene County Newes Xenia Legacy Christian distance runner Isaac Erlundson won the boys 1,600-meter (1 mile) run with a time of 4:42,31, at the Greene County Invitational April 22 at Don Nock Field in Jamestown. http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IsaacErlundson_PS.jpg Xenia Legacy Christian distance runner Isaac Erlundson won the boys 1,600-meter (1 mile) run with a time of 4:42,31, at the Greene County Invitational April 22 at Don Nock Field in Jamestown. Barb Slone | Greene County Newes Greeneview’s Ocean Morris has a slight lead over Bellbrook’s Kylee Parker (far right) in the girls 100-meter hurdles final. Morris edged Parker at the finish by 0.11 of a second, April 20 at Don Nock Field in Jamestown. http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_100MGirlsHurdles_PS.jpg Greeneview’s Ocean Morris has a slight lead over Bellbrook’s Kylee Parker (far right) in the girls 100-meter hurdles final. Morris edged Parker at the finish by 0.11 of a second, April 20 at Don Nock Field in Jamestown. Barb Slone | Greene County Newes

By John Bombatch [email protected]

You can reach John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

