CSU Spring football game set for Saturday, April 22

WILBERFORCE — Central State supporters will get a chance to preview the 2017 Marauders at this year’s Spring Game on Saturday, April 22. This year’s game will be held at at 1:30 pm. at McPherson Stadium on the CSU campus.

After a strong offseason of recruiting along with a core group of players returning, the Marauders are poised to climb up the standings in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference under coach Cedric Pearl, who enters his fourth season at the helm of the CSU football program.

Coach Pearl and the coaching staff are calling on the entire CSU community to come out and support the program. All students who attend will be eligible to win prizes throughout the day which include free gift certificates and Marauder gear.

The Invincible Marching Marauders will also be performing throughout the afternoon. Fans are encouraged to stop by the Marauder information table to receive schedules for the upcoming season.

Last season's starter Lavon Meeks (shown) is expected to be challenged by Trent Mays and Mikiel Clemons for the Marauders quarterback position. All three QBs are expected to see action Saturday, April 22 in the annual Spring Football Game at McPherson Stadium.

Greene County News

Information provided by the Central State University Athletic Department (maraudersports.com).

