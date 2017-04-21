Sports Digest

Fairborn JVs sink Bellbrook

FAIRBORN — After a 30-minute rain delay on April 20, the Fairborn junior varsity softball team defeated visiting Bellbrook, 13-2, in five innings. No other details were available.

Patriots defeat Purcell Marian

RIVERSIDE — Carroll High School softball defeated Greater Catholic League Co-Ed opponent Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 7-6 on April 18. Camryn Joseph hit a double scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, putting the Patriots ahead by one run. Purcell rallied back in the top of the seventh and gained a one run lead. In the bottom of the seventh, the Patriots took advantage of two Cavalier miscues to put runners into scoring position and ultimately allowed the winning run to score.

On April 19, Carroll (5-4, 3-2 GCL Co-ed North) won over Cincinnati Roger Bacon, 20-13. Regayn Lakes went 4-for-4 with a triple, Camryn Joseph went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBI, and Lydia Hughes had four RBI. Emma Hughes got the win on the mound for her fifth win of the season.

Columbia edges Warner

XENIA — Fairborn Columbia wins a close middle school baseball game against Xenia, 9-8, on April 20. While Fairborn committed three errors, they made some very solid defensive plays behind strong pitching to hold off Xenia to get the win. Diving catches in the outfield, unassisted double plays, and most importantly making the “routine” plays on defense helped Fairborn win the game. Offensively Cameron Cotterman led the way going 3-for-4 with three doubles and three RBI. Blake Huffman and a single and three RBI. Josh Benge went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Hunter Warner, Cohen Bowman, and Jamison Anderson each added singles as well.

Hunter Warner pitched five innings, giving up six runs (three earned), six hits, walking four and striking out eight. Cohen Bowman came in to get the save, giving up two runs, (one earned) with a hit, a walk, and two strikeouts.

Fairborn (7-5) plays Monday against Beavercreek Coy.

Race car to be awarded at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF — Shady Bowl Speedway promoter Rick Young has announced a contest that will set up a driver to have all he needs to go racing. The contest involves the spectator drag division that will compete at the Bowl starting this Saturday, April 22. The drivers will race for points every week and the champion will be crowned after a Chase-style race off. The winner of the chase will receive a race-ready compact car with a new roll cage, firesuit, gloves and shoes. The car will also be painted and lettered. Spectator cars must be street legal with seat and shoulder belts. No current drivers will be permitted to run, and the driver must be 18. Drivers HAVE to sign in at the pit sign-in booth before 7 p.m. on race night. Quick Parts, Hanger 18 Race Cars and CS&SS LLC have signed on to sponsor the event.

Dynamo announce schedule

DAYTON — Dayton Dynamo FC, of the National Premier Soccer League, will play 10 home matches. Six of these will be NPSL regular season matches, all against Midwest East Conference opponents. The four other home dates will be exhibition matches, including one against FC Cincinnati of the United Soccer League.

Season tickets packages are currently on sale through the DaytonDynamo.com . You can find the entire Dynamo regular season schedule at: http://xeniagazette.com/sports/16322/dayton-dynamo-announce-2017-soccer-schedule.

Greeneview hiring coaches

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview is now accepting applications for the positions of head girls varsity volleyball coach, and high school cheerleading coach. Send resume and letter of interest to Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at [email protected]

Xenia taking Hall nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now accepting nominations for its 2017 induction class. An individual, team, coach or a community contributor can be nominated. These nominations can be for those athletes, teams, coaches, and community contributors who were associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High School, Xenia East, and/or Spring Valley.

Nominations will be considered from all eras. The last day for the committee to accept nominations will be April 26. Forms can be obtained by going to the Xenia Community Schools official website www.xenia.k12.oh.us/, then to the Athletics link, and then to the Athletic Hall of Fame link. Call Gregg Cross at 937-372-5417 with any nomination questions.

Girls basketball camp

BEAVERCREEK — The 17th Beavercreek Girls Basketball Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 5-8 at Beavercreek High School. Cost is $90 per camper. Cost is $80 for any camper who registers before May 20. Girls in grades 1-8 are eligible for the camp, which will be hosted by BHS girls basketball coach and three-time Ohio coach of the year Ed Zink and BHS girls basketball’s all-time leading scorer Amanda (Reese) Crockett. Current and past BHS basketball players will also be on hand. The last day of camp, June 8, is Mother-Daughter Camp Day. Family members are invited to participate.

For more information, call Ed Zink at 937-657-1515 or by email: [email protected] , or contact Amanda Reese at 773-401-8585, or by email at [email protected]

Buddies program returns

DAYTON — Have you ever wanted to run onto Fifth Third Field alongside the Dayton Dragons? Visit your local Kroger store to sign up for a chance to be a Baseball Buddy. Kids (ages 7-13) who are randomly selected as winners. To enter, look for the display at your local Kroger store at the Customer Service Desk.

The Kroger Baseball Buddies experience includes: Hanging out in the dugout during pre-game to meet the Dragons players; Getting autographs and photos with the Dragons team; Being introduced over the PA like a player; Running out on the field with the team before that day’s game. Kroger Baseball Buddies will also receive several gifts including: A replica Dragons jersey, Dragons baseball hat, Drawstring backpack, Dragons pen and baseball to be autographed. One baseball buddy will win a free Fun Day at Fifth Third Field with 20 of their friends and Dragons players.

BYSA signups underway

BEAVERCREEK — Registration for the 34th season of the Beavercreek Youth Softball Association is under way. This is a co-ed recreational program for kindergarteners through seniors in high school. Good sportsmanship and team play are emphasized. Residents from surrounding communities are permitted to play. Kindergarten through the eighth grade teams are put together based on play- with requests and also grouped by schools and churches, while the ninth-10th grade league and 11-12th grade leagues are put together mostly by the players themselves.

Practices start in May and season play starts May 30 and ends late July. Sign up by April 22 and save $5. More information and registration forms are found at www.beavercreeksoftball.com or call 937-426-4610.

Dragon’s tickets for BHS

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons are selling $12 game tickets to help support the Beavercreek High School baseball program. Tickets are on sale for games at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2 p.m. Sunday April 30, and 7 p.m. Sunday , May 28. Contact [email protected] or 937-228-2287 ext 160 for more information.

Please send your Greene County-area sports information to: [email protected] Thank you.

Please send your Greene County-area sports information to: [email protected] Thank you.