Spring Sports are in full swing

Xenia pitcher Dylan Hall unleashes a pitch in a game March 29 against Greenon.

Fairborn’s Taylor Rice, shown here in a rainy March 31 game with Cedarville at the Athletes In Action Sports Complex in Xenia, has already collected her 100th hit and 10th career home run this season.

Carroll’s Mathew McMahan follows his pitch in a April 8 game against Beavercreek at Wright State University’s Nischwitz Stadium in Fairborn.

A Germantown player gets really low to avoid an inside pitch, during the baseball opener for the Xenia Bucs youth baseball team in early April.

This Fairborn runner appears to be flying as he heads around the second turn at the Skyhawks’ track and field facility, during a chilly March 28 meet with Xenia.

Xenia catcher Evan Adkins hauls in a fastball, during a March 29 home game against Greenon.

Cedarville’s Ben Heath has his eye on the ball, during a boys high school tennis match March 30 on the Antioch College tennis courts in Yellow Springs.

This Cedarville High softball pitcher looks intense as she delivers a pitch homeward in a March 31 game against Fairborn.

Members of Beavercreek’s boys volleyball team huddle up before their April 18 match with Carroll.

A member of the Xenia Bucs 11-year old traveling baseball team throws a pitch in the team’s season opener in Xenia.

Xenia High School played its very first boys varsity volleyball game March 24, against three-time defending Division II state champion Kettering Alter. Here Paul Johnson bashes an overhead serve.