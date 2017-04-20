Sports Digest

Beavercreek beats ‘Bolts

BEAVERCREEK — Host Beavercreek claimed a 25-15, 31-33, 25-22, 25-20 win over Clayton Northmont on April 19. The Beavers (9-3) were led by Parker Mikesch (15 kills, 30 digs), Noah Buell (36 assists, 11 digs), Zach Lohner (three blocks) and Ricky Le (16 digs). Northmont falls to 6-3. Beavercreek’s next action will be on Saturday April 22 when they travel to Cleveland to take on Cuyahoga Falls Stowe Walsh Jesuit and Gahanna Lincoln.

Spartans defeat Greeneview

JAMESTOWN — While the Greeneview Rams first doubles duo of Irvin-Smith claimed a three-set win April 19, visiting Waynesville claimed the other four matches in a 4-1 non-league varsity tennis team win at Seaman Park. Greeneview (5-6) is scheduled to host Fairborn for its next match at 4:30 p.m. Monday April 24.

SINGLES — 1. B. Muth (Waynesville) def. McComas 6-1, 6-0; 2. Papenak (Waynesville) def. Mit. Link 6-0, 2-6, 6-1; 3. D. Muth (Waynesville) def. Hoepfl 6-4, 7-5.

DOUBLES — 1. Irvin/Smith (Greeneview) def. Teeters/Sturgill 6-2, 2-6, 6-3; 2. Habermah/Hutcherson (Waynesville) def. Rogers/Hovan 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 10-6 in super tiebreak.

Bellbrook strong at Relays

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook High School’s varsity boys track and field team won the boys team title, while the girls finished as runners up in the girls team race, at the April 18 Bellbrook Relays.

Top-3 Bellbrook results from the April 18 Bellbrook Relays, with event, finish, name(s) and time/distance:

BOYS

400-meter Relay — 3. Bellbrook (Justin Sloan, Deandre Parker, Reid Heppner, Sedric Ferguson) 45.7 seconds; 800 Relay — 2. Bellbrook (Ferguson, Sloan, John Gallagher, Ethan Reigelsperger) 1:38.00; 1,600 Relay — 2. Kasen Stephenson, Cameron Brittain, Gallagher, Reigelsperger) 3:40.7; 3,200 Relay — 2. Bellbrook (Keenan McCormick, Cole Weslow, Justin Boreman, Maximus Bretland) 8:54.8; 6,400 Relay — 1. Bellbrook (Boreman, Weslow, Nico Taylor, Bretland) 19:58.9; 800 Sprint Medley — 3. Bellbrook (Ferguson, Barker, Reigelsperger, Brittain) 1:41.3; Discus Throw Relay — 1. Justin Havens, 150 feet, 1 inch.

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS: 1. Bellbrook 76 points; 2. Waynesville 69; 3. Centerville 62; 4. Morrow Little Miami 58; 5. Oakwood 57; 6. Carlisle 50; 7. New Carlisle Tecumseh 39; 8. Dayton Northridge 38.

GIRLS

400 Relay — 2. Bellbrook (Sydney Hollingsworth, Autum Taylor, Lydia Travis, Bailey Sedlak) 52.4 seconds; 800 Relay — 3. Bellbrook (Kalli Kramer, Travis, Hollingsworth, Kylee Parker) 1:54.4; 1,600 Relay — 2. Bellbrook (Parker, Kramer, Maddie Crane, Natalie Stein) 4:22.6; 3,200 Relay — 1. Bellbrook (Emi Ford, Cara Fine, Stein, Madison Pelfrey) 10:27.4; 6.400 Relay — 1. Bellbrook (Lauren Kemper, Parker, Ford, Pelfrey) 22:56.6; 800 Sprint Medley — 2. Bellbrook (Hollingsworth, Hylie Lang, Parker, Kramer) 1:59.1; Distance Medley — 2. Bellbrook (L.Kemper, Fine, Stein, Elise Kemper) 10:32.8; 400 Shuttle Hurdles — 3. Bellbrook (Emily Taylor, Cali Benetis, Parker, Crane) 1:15.5; High Jump Relay — 3. McKenna Kramer, Bellbrook 4 feet, 10 inches; Pole Vault Relay — 1. Riley Allen, Bellbrook 10-6.

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS: 1. Tecumseh 100; 2. Bellbrook 86; 3. Waynesville 55; 4. Centerville 52; 5. Little Miami 51; 6. Oakwood 48; 7. Carlisle 33; 8. Northridge 13.

Points chase starts at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF — Shady Bowl Speedway will kick off its 2017 points races this Saturday night April 22. The late model division will see Urbana’s Mike Ward out to repeat his crown in a new car. Jason Purtee of DeGraff will be behind the wheel of his Ford powered ride as he seeks to repeat his 2016 title in the pure stocks. Sidney’s Rodney Roush will be seeking to repeat his championship win of last season in his family-owned Chevelle. In the modified ranks, Kettering Mike Carroll will attempt to repeat his last year’s championship. The very competitive compacts class will be led by last year’s champion Larry Adams of West Liberty. Racing will kick off at 7 p.m.

Greeneview hiring coaches

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview is now accepting applications for the positions of head girls varsity volleyball coach, and high school cheerleading coach. Send resume and letter of interest to Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at [email protected]

Xenia taking Hall nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now accepting nominations for its 2017 induction class. An individual, team, coach or a community contributor can be nominated. These nominations can be for those athletes, teams, coaches, and community contributors who were associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High School, Xenia East, and/or Spring Valley.

Nominations will be considered from all eras. The last day for the committee to accept nominations will be April 26. Forms can be obtained by going to the Xenia Community Schools official website www.xenia.k12.oh.us/, then to the Athletics link, and then to the Athletic Hall of Fame link. Call Gregg Cross at 937-372-5417 with any nomination questions.

Girls basketball camp

BEAVERCREEK — The 17th Beavercreek Girls Basketball Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 5-8 at Beavercreek High School. Cost is $90 per camper. Cost is $80 for any camper who registers before May 20. Girls in grades 1-8 are eligible for the camp, which will be hosted by BHS girls basketball coach and three-time Ohio coach of the year Ed Zink and BHS girls basketball’s all-time leading scorer Amanda (Reese) Crockett. Current and past BHS basketball players will also be on hand. The last day of camp, June 8, is Mother-Daughter Camp Day. Family members are invited to participate.

For more information, call Ed Zink at 937-657-1515 or by email: [email protected] , or contact Amanda Reese at 773-401-8585, or by email at [email protected]

Buddies program returns

DAYTON — Have you ever wanted to run onto Fifth Third Field alongside the Dayton Dragons? Visit your local Kroger store to sign up for a chance to be a Baseball Buddy. Kids (ages 7-13) who are randomly selected as winners. To enter, look for the display at your local Kroger store at the Customer Service Desk.

The Kroger Baseball Buddies experience includes: Hanging out in the dugout during pre-game to meet the Dragons players; Getting autographs and photos with the Dragons team; Being introduced over the PA like a player; Running out on the field with the team before that day’s game. Kroger Baseball Buddies will also receive several gifts including: A replica Dragons jersey, Dragons baseball hat, Drawstring backpack, Dragons pen and baseball to be autographed. One baseball buddy will win a free Fun Day at Fifth Third Field with 20 of their friends and Dragons players.

Greene County News

Got a Greene County sports story to report? Please email all Greene County-area sports information to: [email protected] Thanks!

Got a Greene County sports story to report? Please email all Greene County-area sports information to: [email protected] Thanks!