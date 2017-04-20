CSU headed to Owens Classic

WILBERFORCE — Six members of the Central State University track & field team are scheduled to compete at the 32nd Jesse Owens Track and Field Classic on Saturday April 22 at Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.

Over 30 teams will be in attendance including host Ohio State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Michigan, Cincinnati and a plethora of others. Saturday will get started with the men’s pole vault at 10 a.m. and track events are slated to begin at noon.

Fans are encouraged to park in the free lots to the northwest of the Jesse Owens track facility. Admission to the meet will be free.

Jesse Owens Participants from Central State:

Women

Kyhra Hollins – Long jump.

Men

Darin Gooch – Long jump, 200-meter dash, 1,600-meter Relay; Juan Scott – 110-meter hurdles & 1,600-meter relay; Devin Weems, Ja’Vonte Brown, Baron Wilson — 1,600-meter relay.

Super in the SIAC

Five meets into the outdoor season, CSU has 20 student-athletes who have placed themselves inside the top-10 marks in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The SIAC Championships will be held May 4-6 in Albany, Ga.

CSU athletes ranked among the SIAC’s top-10 (ranking in parentheses):

MEN

Darin Gooch: 100 dash, 10.90 seconds (8th); 200 dash, 21.70 (7th).

Baron Wilson: 400 dash, 49.75 (8th)

Ja’Vonte Brown: 400 dash, 50.00 (10th)

Devin Weems: 800 run, 1 minute, 58.31 seconds (3rd); 1,500 run, 4:21.00 (10th)

Emmanuel Birgen: 800 run, 2:00.15 (10th); 1,500 run, 4:21.00 (7th); 5,000 run, 15:51.93 (2nd); 10,000 run, 34:01.88 (3rd);

Juan Scott: 110 hurdles, 14.00 (1st. NCAA Division II provisional qualifier); 400 hurdles, 56.95 (7th); Triple Jump, 12.92 meters (9th)

Joe Hamilton: Shot Put, 11.97 meters (9th)

WOMEN

Alexis Anderson: 100 hurdles, 15.42 (6th)

Iesha Lockhart: 400 hurdles, 1:06.46 (7th)

Kyrha Hollins: Long Jump, 5.41 meters (4th)

Information provided by Central State University Sports Information Director Nick Novy (maraudersports.com).

