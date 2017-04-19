Sports Digest

Rams fall to Northeastern

SPRINGFIELD — The Greeneview Rams varsity softball team out-hit Springfield Northeastern seven to six, but it wasn’t enough in a 4-3 loss on April 18.

Brianna Seigfried and Jenna Basinger each collected two hits for Greeneview.

L. Waugh led Northeastern with three runs batted in. She went 1-for-3 on the day.

Skyhawks sixth at Auckerman Relays

FAIRBORN — Fairborn High School’s girls track team placed sixth April 18 at the annual Rex Auckerman Relays. The girls track team scored 44.5 points. The Skyhawk girls shuttle hurdle relay team placed fifth, “Jasmine” placed seventh in the 100-meter dash, and the 400-meter relay team placed sixth.

Fairborn wins on the road

WEST CARROLLTON — Fairborn’s softball team started slow, but came out with a strong 16-7 win April 18 in a Great Western Ohio Conference, American South game against West Carrollton. Taylor Rice got her 100th hit of her career going 3-for-4 with 5 RBI and a home run. Other strong performances at the plate tonight were by: Bryanna McLean (3-for-5 with a triple, double and 2 RBI); and Destiny Ferrigno (3-for-5 with two doubles and 2 RBI). Rice got the win on the mound with eight strikeouts.

Skyhawks blank Pirates

WEST CARROLLTON — The Skyhawks took on West Carrollton April 18 winning 6-0. The Skyhawks scored five of their runs in the fifth inning. Damian Burnett had a two-out single that scored two runs. Brandon Lilley also had a two-out single that scored two runs. Jacob Webb pitched in relief to get the win. Dalen Gevedon pitched the last three innings and shut the door. The Skyhawks are back in action Thursday at home against Springfield.

Greeneview nets win over Stivers

DAYTON — The Greeneview High boys tennis team claimed a 5-0 win over Dayton Stivers on April 18.

SINGLES: 1. Irvin def. Shillinglan 7-6 (8-6), 6-4; 2. McComas def. Daughtery 6-1, 6-1; 3. England def. Paddock 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES: 1. Smith/Rogers def. Vance/Carson 6-0, 6-0; 2. Link/Hovan def. Barbour/Morales 6-1, 6-0.

Indians defeat Fairborn

RIVERSIDE — In a high school freshman baseball game on April 13, Stebbins defeated Fairborn by a 16-9 score. No other details were available.

Greeneview hiring coaches

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview is now accepting applications for the positions of Head Girls Varsity Volleyball Coach, and High School Cheerleading Coach. Send resume and letter of interest to Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at [email protected]

Carroll hosts mulch sale fundraiser

RIVERSIDE — The Carroll Football Letterman Club is holding a mulch sale to benefit the Carroll football program. Orders are due April 19 for mulch bags that will be home-delivered or picked up at Carroll High School on April 29. The cost is $4 per bag for premium hardwood mulch in 2-cubic-foot bags.

The Carroll Football Letterman Club is a group of former players from all graduating years who promote leadership in the current team. In addition to hosting educational events, the Letterman Club provides financial assistance for projects such as the current renovation of the locker room. For more information or to obtain an order form, visit www.carrollLettermanClub.com.

Xenia taking Hall nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now accepting nominations for its 2017 induction class. An individual, team, coach or a community contributor can be nominated. These nominations can be for those athletes, teams, coaches, and community contributors who were associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High School, Xenia East, and/or Spring Valley.

Nominations will be considered from all eras. The last day for the committee to accept nominations will be April 26. Forms can be obtained by going to the Xenia Community Schools official website www.xenia.k12.oh.us/, then to the Athletics link, and then to the Athletic Hall of Fame link. Call Gregg Cross at 937-372-5417 with any nomination questions.

Girls Fundamental Basketball Camp

BEAVERCREEK — The 17th Beavercreek Girls Basketball Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, June 5-8 at Beavercreek High School. Cost is $90 per camper ($10 discount for additional family members). Cost is $80 for any camper who registers before May 20. Girls in grades 1-8 are eligible for the camp, which will be hosted by BHS girls basketball coach and three-time Ohio coach of the year Ed Zink and BHS girls basketball’s all-time leading scorer Amanda (Reese) Crockett. Current and past BHS basketball players will also be on hand. The last day of camp, June 8, is Mother-Daughter Camp Day. Family members are invited to participate.

For more information, call Ed Zink at (937) 657-1515 or by email: [email protected] , or contact Amanda Reese at (773) 401-8585, or by email at [email protected]

BYSA signups underway

BEAVERCREEK — Registration for the 34th season of the Beavercreek Youth Softball Association is under way. This is a co-ed recreational program for Kindergarteners through Seniors in high school. Good sportsmanship and team play are emphasized. Residents from surrounding communities are permitted to play. Kindergarten through the eighth grade teams are put together based on play- with requests and also grouped by schools and churches, while the ninth-10th grade league and 11-12th grade leagues are put together mostly by the players themselves.

Come join the 1,200 annual participants. Practices start in May and season play starts May 30 and ends late July. Sign up by April 22 and save $5. More information and registration forms are found at www.beavercreeksoftball.com or call 937-426-4610.

Dragon’s tickets on sale for BHS Baseball

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons are selling $12 game tickets to help support the Beavercreek High School baseball program. Tickets are on sale for games at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2 p.m. Sunday April 30, and 7 p.m. Sunday , May 28. Contact [email protected] or 937-228-2287 ext 160 for more information.

Team seeks elite player

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Elite – Slack 11U baseball program is looking to add one player to round out its 2017 roster. The team is based out of Central Ohio and plays a very competitive statewide schedule beginning April 1. Anyone interested may contact Jason Slack at 614-419-5401 to set up a tryout, or visit www.ohioelitebaseball.com for additional information about the program.

CSU Youth Football Camp

WILBERFORCE — The annual Central State University Youth Skills Football Camp will take place Thursday, June 15 on the CSU campus. The Central State University Department of Athletics is committed to providing an exceptional camp experience for campers of all ages and skill levels. Campers will have the opportunity to learn more about the sport of football from CSU coaches & players while improving their skills. All participants are encouraged to register for the camp online at http://www.maraudersportscamps.com/index.cfm .

The camp is open to youth ages 7-15. Cost is $30 per individual. Registration deadline is June 12, but walk-up registration will be welcomed on the day of the camp.

Greene County News

Please email your Greene County-area sports news to: [email protected] Thank you.

Please email your Greene County-area sports news to: [email protected] Thank you.