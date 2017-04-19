Kaylee Cyphers, shown with Mike Reed, was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for March for Cedarville High School. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Kaylee is a sophomore on the girls softball team, playing first base. She led the team batting with .500 in the month of March. Her slugging percentage was an impressive .786. Her fielding percentage is also best on the team at .974. She has become a more vocal leader on the team, making sure to tell her teammates where to make the next play, while reminding them of how many outs there are before each play. She comes to practice and games ready to work hard! And she works hard in her classes as well, accomplishing a 3.76 grade-point average.

Ron Lea