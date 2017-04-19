Koch national Athlete of the Week

CEDARVILLE — Three-time NCAA champion Carsyn Koch is the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division II Women’s Track & Field National Athlete of the Week.

It’s the third time the junior from Washburn, Maine has earned the honor from the USTFCCCA. She was a two-time recipient in 2016.

Koch ran the second-fastest 1,500 meters in NCAA Division II history with her performance April 15 at the Azusa Pacific Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, Calif.

She posted a winning time of 4:12.19 in the event that featured 274 total competitors in 17 heats.

The mark met the NCAA automatic qualifying standard as the fastest time in the country to date across all collegiate divisions.

It wiped out her own school record by more than 12 seconds plus set new Azusa Pacific University stadium and invitational records.

Koch returned less than 24 hours later at the Mt. SAC Relays in Torrence, Calif. to hit the NCAA auto mark in the 800 meters. Her time of 2:06.36 ranks No. 2 in Division II this season.

Koch is the defending NCAA Division II outdoor 800-meter champion and was the 2015 runner-up. She won the 2016 and 2017 indoor 800 national titles.

Story provided by Cedarville University (yellowjackets.cedarville.edu).

