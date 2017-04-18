Register now for the 16th annual Redlegs Run

CINCINNATI — Sign up now for the 16th annual CollegeAdvantage Redlegs Run on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Great American Ball Park, benefiting the Reds Community Fund.

Runners, walkers and families have many options to participate:

• 5K: Chip-timed 3.1-mile course starts on Mehring Way behind Great American Ball Park, runs along the riverfront and finishes inside the ballpark near home plate.

• 10K: Chip-timed 6.2-mile course starts on Mehring Way, runs along the riverfront, crosses over the Ohio River on the Taylor Southgate Bridge into Newport and back across the Purple People Bridge and finishes inside the ballpark near home plate.

• One Mile Family Run/Walk presented by Chick-fil-A: One mile course starts on Mehring Way and finishes inside the ballpark near home plate.

• Gapper’s Kids Fun Run: Kids run on the warning track around the field.

• Virtual Race: Run or walk 3.1 miles anytime, anywhere between May 1-13 and receive a race medal and t-shirt delivered to your door.

All events are for walkers and runners of all ages, with the exception of the Gapper’s Kids Fun Run, which is limited to kids ages 10 and under.

All participants will receive a custom race medal, race t-shirt (technical shirt for 10K participants), post-race party in the Kroger Fan Zone and one View Level ticket for the Reds vs. Colorado Rockies game on Sunday, May 21 at 1:10 p.m.

Register online at reds.com/Run by May 8 for discounted entry fees:

• 5K: $32 ($40 after May 8)

• 10K: $42 ($50 after May 8)

• One Mile Family Run/Walk presented by Chick-fil-A: $21 ($26 after May 8)

• Gapper’s Kids Fun Run: $16 (for kids 10 and under)

• Virtual Race: $27 (only available until May 8)

Online registration closes May 8 at 11:59 p.m. After May 8, registration is only available at packet pick-ups and on race day. A list of packet pick-up locations is available at reds.com/Run.

Race start times:

• 8 a.m.: Runners and walkers for 10K and 5K (includes the first 1,500 5K to register, all 10K and elite runners)

• 8:10 a.m.: Runners and walkers for 5K (includes remainder of 5K runners/walkers)

• 9:30 a.m.: One Mile Family Run/Walk

• 10:15 a.m.: Gapper’s Kids Fun Run

Race day parking is recommended in The Banks Garage. Reduced price parking for $5 will be available until 7:45 a.m. Additional parking details can be found at reds.com/Run.

Race sponsors include: CollegeAdvantage, Chick-fil-A, Trophy Awards, Buckeye Running Company, Prestige AV & Creative Services, Coca-Cola, Rumpke, Kroger, Castellini Group of Companies, LaRosa’s, Skyline Chili and Norton Outdoor Advertising.

Close to 3,300 runners and walkers participated in 2016, generating more than $150,000 for the baseball- and softball-themed outreach programs of the Reds Community Fund.