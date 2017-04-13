Sports Digest

Columbia defeats West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — Fairborn Columbia defeated West Carrollton, 9-6, in a Middle School baseball make-up game. Fairborn scored two runs in the first inning and seven in the second. West Carrollton shut down the Fairborn offense after that, not allowing another run. Nate Fasnacht lead the Fairborn offense going 2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI. Hunter Warner, Jamison Anderson, Spencer George, DeQuan Harrell, Josh Manning and Blake Huffman all added singles. DeQuan Harrel threw two innings, giving up two unearned runs, striking out two and walking two. Matt Cox threw 1 2/3 innings giving up three (two earned) runs, striking out three and walking four. Blake Huffman threw 1 1/3 innings giving up one run, striking out two and walking one. Cohen Bowman closed the game, throwing one inning, hitting the first batter and then striking out the side.

CSU Auxiliary Corps clinics, auditions

WILBERFORCE — The Central State University Auxiliary Corps will hold clinics and auditions for their cheerleading, mascot, dancers, color guard/flags, majorettes (baton) and banner girls in April. CSU is seeking individuals who will excel in academics, set high standards of character and behavior for the student body, as well as represent the student body as entertaining squads, stimulate school spirit, grow, bond and unite in spirit as a team.

Out of area candidates who are interested in auditioning, housing and meal accommodations can be arranged for a minimal fee of $100. Visit http://maraudersports.com/news/2017/3/12/2017-clinics-auditions.aspx?path=aux for details. For further information, please contact Sylvia Kelley at: [email protected]

BYSA signups underway

BEAVERCREEK — Registration for the 34th season of the Beavercreek Youth Softball Association is under way. This is a co-ed recreational program for Kindergarteners through Seniors in high school. Good sportsmanship and team play are emphasized. Residents from surrounding communities are permitted to play. Kindergarten through the eighth grade teams are put together based on play- with requests and also grouped by schools and churches, while the ninth-10th grade league and 11-12th grade leagues are put together mostly by the players themselves.

Come join the 1,200 annual participants. Practices start in May and season play starts May 30 and ends late July. Sign up by April 22 and save $5. More information and registration forms are found at www.beavercreeksoftball.com or call 937-426-4610.

Beavercreek adult softball

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department is currently accepting registrations for Summer Adult Softball for coed and men’s teams.

For fees and times contact the parks department. The league fees include team sanctioning, softballs, umpire fees, and awards. The season runs from April 17 to July 25 with all games played at Rotary Park. Contact the Beavercreek Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department at 937-427-5514 or email [email protected] for league information and availability. View all activities at city website, www.beavercreekohio.gov.

Skyhawks-Beavers to play at Fifth Third Field

DAYTON — Greater Western Ohio Conference and Greene County foes Fairborn and Beavercreek will play each other at Dayton’s Fifth Third Field, the regular home of the Dayton Dragons professional minor league baseball team, in a 1 p.m. afternoon contest on Saturday, April 22.

Another GWOC matchup is scheduled to follow the Beavercreek-Fairborn contest: Greenville and West Carrollton are slated to play at 4 p.m.

All games are free to attend. Gates will open 30 minutes prior to the first game played that day. High schools may provide their own public address announcers, broadcasters, cheer squads, and national anthem singers.

Dragon’s tickets on sale for BHS Baseball

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons are selling $12 game tickets to help support the Beavercreek High School baseball program. Tickets are on sale for games at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2 p.m. Sunday April 30, and 7 p.m. Sunday , May 28. Contact [email protected] or 937-228-2287 ext 160 for more information.

Team seeks elite player

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Elite – Slack 11U baseball program is looking to add one player to round out its 2017 roster. The team is based out of Central Ohio and plays a very competitive statewide schedule beginning April 1. Anyone interested may contact Jason Slack at 614-419-5401 to set up a tryout, or visit www.ohioelitebaseball.com for additional information about the program.

CSU Youth Football Camp

WILBERFORCE — The annual Central State University Youth Skills Football Camp will take place Thursday, June 15 on the CSU campus. The Central State University Department of Athletics is committed to providing an exceptional camp experience for campers of all ages and skill levels. Campers will have the opportunity to learn more about the sport of football from CSU coaches & players while improving their skills. All participants are encouraged to register for the camp online at http://www.maraudersportscamps.com/index.cfm .

The camp is open to youth ages 7-15. Cost is $30 per individual. Registration deadline is June 12, but walk-up registration will be welcomed on the day of the camp.

