Greeneview Rams run-rule Cedarville

JAMESTOWN — While Cedarville matched up well in the early going, Greeneview’s middle part of its lineup proved to be no match for the youthful Indians.

Greeneview broke a 2-all tie after two innings of play by outscoring Cedarville 11-1 the rest of the way in an eventual 13-3 run-ruled Ohio Heritage Conference win in six innings, Wednesday, April 12 at Greeneview High.

Brianna Seigfried, Cheyanne Montgomery and Allison Simpson — the Rams’ 3, 4 and 5 hitters in their lineup — combined for seven hits in 10 at-bats. Seigfried led the way with a single, double, triple, four runs scored and three runs driven in. Montgomery doubled and tripled, scored once and knocked in two other Ram runs, and Simpson went 2-for-4 at the plate and drove in two more runs.

Further down in the Greeneview lineup, No. 8 hitter Kelcie Marcum went 2-for-3 and scored a run. But Seigfried was the potent nucleus for the Rams both offensively and on the pitching mound.

“That was really a complete game for Brianna. She’s our workhorse. She pitches well, and we get a lot of innings out of her, and her hitting has just been really coming on over the last few games as well,” said Rams coach Kevin Basinger. “… We’re coming along, and we’re growing as we go.”

Seigfried tossed a complete-game five hitter with one walk and five strikeouts.

The Rams (3-4, 2-4 OHC) scored twice in the first inning. Bryce Ratliff trotted home on Brooke Eakle’s deep sacrifice fly, and then Seigfried scored her first run of the game on a wild pitch.

Cedarville (4-7, 0-5 OHC) responded with Kaylee Cyphers’ lead-off double, Sarah Sizer’s infield single, then Madelyn Church’s infield single (which scored Cyphers). Sizer then scored on an errant pickoff throw to make it 2-2 after two innings of play.

The only other run the Indians would enjoy came in the fifth when Sam Buettel tripled then scored on Natalie Kroger’s groundout to second.

Greeneview, meanwhile, grabbed the lead for good with three runs in the third, three more in the fourth, four in the fifth and Marcum’s game-ending score on a wild pitch for the final 13-3 margin.

Despite hanging with the Rams in the early going, Indians coach Katie Perry wasn’t happy with her team’s level of play. Unofficially, Cedarville committed seven errors.

“Grace (Jacobs) came in and pitched very nicely, Sami (Buettel) did a great job in stepping up to catch for us, Kaylee (Cyphers) and Sarah (Sizer) both had good games offensively for us …. but we just had too many mental breakdowns today. A lot of it is just inexperience, so we’re going to continue to work hard and to learn, and to get more familiar with the game.

“These kids can, and they will, continue to improve.”

Greeneview has another home game at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 against Waynesville. Cedarville next plays on Friday at Mechanicsburg.

Cedarville pitcher Lauren Whitaker takes the throw home as Greeneview’s Breanna Seigfried slides home safely on a wild pitch, during the first inning of Wednesday’s April 12 high school softball game in Jamestown. Greeneview on the Ohio Heritage Conference battle, 13-3, in six innings. http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WhitakerSeigfried_PS.jpg Cedarville pitcher Lauren Whitaker takes the throw home as Greeneview’s Breanna Seigfried slides home safely on a wild pitch, during the first inning of Wednesday’s April 12 high school softball game in Jamestown. Greeneview on the Ohio Heritage Conference battle, 13-3, in six innings. Barb Slone | Greene County News Cedarville’s Kaylee Cyphers slides safely into third as Greeneview’s Brooke Eakle tries to apply the tag, in the first inning of Wednesday’s April 12 game at Greeneview High. Cyphers advanced safely on Sarah Sizer’s infield single. http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_KayleeCypersBrookeEakle_PS.jpg Cedarville’s Kaylee Cyphers slides safely into third as Greeneview’s Brooke Eakle tries to apply the tag, in the first inning of Wednesday’s April 12 game at Greeneview High. Cyphers advanced safely on Sarah Sizer’s infield single. Barb Slone | Greene County News

By John Bombatch [email protected]

John Bombatch can be reached at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

