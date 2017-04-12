Sports Digest

Area Scores

Rams rally past Cedarville

JAMESTOWN — Host Greeneview (1-10, 1-5 OHC) scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to rally past Cedarville, 3-2, in Wednesday’s Ohio Heritage Conference baseball game at Greeneview High. Wilson (no first name was reported) for Greeneview limited Cedarville (3-6, 1-3 OHC) to one Alex Zaage hit in seven innings of work, while striking out eight Indians batters. He also led everyone with three hits in the win.

Fairborn nips the Aviators

FAIRBORN — In a make-up game on Wednesday April 12, the Skyhawks started behind 0-6 at the top of the fourth. And Vandalia Butler had the bases loaded with only one out, but Fairborn rallied for an 8-7 win.

Taylor Rice struck out the first batter and a pop out to the pitcher ended the situation. Fairborn came out swinging from the beginning. Chloe Becraft walked and Rice knocked her in. Bryanna McLean came up big with a hit, then Destiny Ferrigno walked. Rice stole home and it lit a fire under the team. Kenzie Shaver came out with a big swing and two RBI.

In the fifth, Kelsie Coleman came out with a hit and Rice followed her up with an amazing swing again. McLean also had another clutch hit.

Buccaneers undefeated in GWOC

XENIA — Xenia High’s boys tennis team claimed a narrow 3-2 win over Vandalia Butler on Tuesday to go 2-0 in Greater Western Ohio Conference play. The Buccaneers got a No. 3 singles win by Zane Cukovecki, and doubles wins from the first tandem of Chris Brodsky-Michael Graham, and Xenia’s No. 2 doubles pair of Spencer Titus and Aaron Harrison. Buc singles players Kenneth Klontz (first singles) and Dorien Morris (second) both lost in straight sets.

Xenia is now 2-5 overall, 2-0 in the GWOC American East division.

Thunderbolts nip Xenia

CLAYTON — Ella Johnson hot day at the plate with three doubles, a single and a three-run home run. Sydney Smith and Sage Turner both two singles and a double, while Kiersten Norris had a double and a single in Tuesday’s April 11 loss to Clayton Northmont.

Skyhawks fall to Piqua

PIQUA — The Fairborn tennis team traveled north on I-75 to face GWOC American League rival Piqua on Tuesday, April 11 and the Indians blanked the Skyhawks 5-0 despite strong play from both of Fairborn’s doubles teams.

Fairborn’s Tyler Fillback dropped a 2-6, 1-6 match at first singles. Harry Huynh was blanked 0-6, 0-6 at second singles, and Shayla Murray got her first taste of varsity singles at the No. 3 spot, losing 0-6, 0-6.

At doubles, Eli and Titus Smith lost 6-7 (5-7) 3-6 at first doubles, while Austin Suther and Heidi Wahlstrom won their first set 6-3, but dropped a tough 4-6 second set decision, forcing a super tie breaker to determine the winner (the team match had already been decided so the tie-breaker was played in lieu of a third set). In the Super tie-breaker, Suther and Wahlstrom fell behind early and never recovered in a 3-10 final.

Fairborn (0-9) will host Greenville on Thursday April 13.

Greeneview hiring coaches

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview is now accepting applications for the positions of Head Girls Varsity Volleyball Coach, and High School Cheerleading Coach. Send resume and letter of interest to Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at [email protected] The interview process will begin this month.

Carroll Football Letterman Club holds mulch sale fundraiser

RIVERSIDE — The Carroll Football Letterman Club is holding a mulch sale to benefit the Carroll football program. Orders are due April 19 for mulch bags that will be home-delivered or picked up at Carroll High School on April 29. The cost is $4 per bag for premium hardwood mulch in 2-cubic-foot bags.

The Carroll Football Letterman Club is a group of former players from all graduating years who promote leadership in the current team. In addition to hosting educational events, the Letterman Club provides financial assistance for projects such as the current renovation of the locker room. For more information or to obtain an order form, visit www.carrollLettermanClub.com.

Xenia taking Hall nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now accepting nominations for its 2017 induction class. An individual, team, coach or a community contributor can be nominated. These nominations can be for those athletes, teams, coaches, and community contributors who were associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High School, Xenia East, and/or Spring Valley.

Nominations will be considered from all eras. The last day for the committee to accept nominations will be April 26. Forms can be obtained by going to the Xenia Community Schools official website www.xenia.k12.oh.us/, then to the Athletics link, and then to the Athletic Hall of Fame link. Call Gregg Cross at 937-372-5417 with any nomination questions.

Dragon’s tickets on sale for BHS Baseball

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons are selling $12 game tickets to help support the Beavercreek High School baseball program. Tickets are on sale for games at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2 p.m. Sunday April 30, and 7 p.m. Sunday , May 28. Contact [email protected] or 937-228-2287 ext 160 for more information.

Team seeks elite player

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Elite – Slack 11U baseball program is looking to add one player to round out its 2017 roster. The team is based out of Central Ohio and plays a very competitive statewide schedule beginning April 1. Anyone interested may contact Jason Slack at 614-419-5401 to set up a tryout, or visit www.ohioelitebaseball.com for additional information about the program.

CSU Youth Football Camp

WILBERFORCE — The annual Central State University Youth Skills Football Camp will take place Thursday, June 15 on the CSU campus. The Central State University Department of Athletics is committed to providing an exceptional camp experience for campers of all ages and skill levels. Campers will have the opportunity to learn more about the sport of football from CSU coaches & players while improving their skills. All participants are encouraged to register for the camp online at http://www.maraudersportscamps.com/index.cfm .

The camp is open to youth ages 7-15. Cost is $30 per individual. Registration deadline is June 12, but walk-up registration will be welcomed on the day of the camp.

UPBL seeks players, sponsors

PHOENIX — The National Urban Professional Baseball League will be launching four new Urban Baseball League teams in the spring of 2018. The league is open to baseball players 17 years old and older who have baseball talent, the participants will be paid. We will offer an eight week fall league in Arizona, September through October 2017, tryouts for the teams will start in May of 2017. All baseball players interested in trying out for a team should visit our website for registration information at www.urbanbaseball247.com or call (773) 517-2175.

The league is also looking to identify a potential sponsor for the NUPBL reaching out to corporations, businesses and community leaders for sponsorship. All interested sponsors should also call the league at (773) 517-2175.

Please email all your Greene County area sports information to: [email protected] Thank you.

