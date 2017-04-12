‘Jackets rally past Kentucky State

CEDARVILLE — Markus Neff’s four RBI’s helped the Yellow Jackets erase a six-run deficit and sting Kentucky State, 10-7, in a non-conference contest.

Cedarville racked up 14 hits featuring six doubles in winning for the second straight time.

The hosts found themselves trailing 6-0 entering the bottom of the fourth before reversing course on the strength of two-base hits.

Neff and Gunnar Stinson delivered RBI doubles with Eli Sanchez following with a two-run double to shave the difference to two.

The Yellow Jackets finally took command with four runs in the eighth. Marshall Johnson ripped a two-run double for CU’s first lead, 8-7. Colton Potter and Neff followed with RBI doubles to account for the final.

Neff finished 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI. He has had three or more hits in three games this season. Thad Ferguson added a season-high three hits and scored twice while Potter chipped in two hits. It was Potter’s 13th multi-hit game this season.

Jesse Bush picked up his first career victory in relief. Freshman reliever Troy Ericson allowed two earned runs in six innings with two strikeouts. Sean Masiakiewicz worked the ninth for his fifth save.

The two teams play again on April 19 at the Cincinnati Reds Urban Youth Academy, located at 2026 E Seymour Ave, in Cincinnati’s Roselawn neighborhood.

Markus Neff strokes one of his three hits Tuesday, April 11, against Kentucky State. Host Cedarville University won the contest, 10-7. http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_CUBaseballPhoto_PS.jpg Markus Neff strokes one of his three hits Tuesday, April 11, against Kentucky State. Host Cedarville University won the contest, 10-7. Scott Huck | Cedarville University

Greene County News

Story provided by Cedarville University Athletics (yellowjackets.cedarville.edu).

Story provided by Cedarville University Athletics (yellowjackets.cedarville.edu).