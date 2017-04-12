Maggie Coe was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for February for Cedarville High School. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Coe was a sophomore on the girls basketball team. She averaged 12.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season. Maggie carries an impressive 4.0 grade-point average.

