Sports Digest

Softball ‘Hawks run-rule Indians

RIVERSIDE — The bats were strong tonight as Fairborn strung together 10 hits in a 16-2 run-rule win over host Riverside Stebbins. Leading the team was senior Taylor Rice who had a home run and was 2-for-3 at the plate. Rice knocked in five runs, stole three bases and struckout 11 Indians from the mound. Also strong in the batter’s box for the ‘Hawks was freshman Riley Davis who was 2-for-4 with a stolen base and RBI. Senior Chloe Becraft was also 2-for-4, with a double. Senior Hannah Borchert had a double, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Junior Jordan Wilson came into the game with a clutch hit and scored an RBI, Bryanna McLean also had a hit.

Skyhawks roll past Stebbins

RIVERSIDE — Fairborn defeated Stebbins, 6-2, on Monday, April 10. The Skyhawks were lead offensively by Will Coleman went 2 for 3, with a double, three RBIs, and a stolen base. Dylan Bliss went 2-for-4, with two stolen bases and a run scored. Jacob Webb went 2 for 4 with double, scoring twice. Andrew Trickett pitched a complete game for the win.

Fairborn freshmen edge Wayne

HUBER HEIGHTS — Fairborn’s freshman baseball team nipped Wayne, 8-7, on Monday, April 10. No other details were provided.

Bucs take two over Urbana

URBANA — Xenia outscored Urbana by a combined 42-2 in a doubleheader sweep on Saturday, April 8.

In the 22-2 win in Game 1, Ella Johnson went 3-for-3, Sydney Smith went 4-for-5 with a triple, and Sage Turner went 3-for-5 with four RBI. Bailey Oliver was the winning pitcher.

Game 2 saw sophomore Bailey Oliver throw a no-hitter in a 20-0 victory. Smith and Oliver both went 3-for-4 at the plate, Kate Tuck went 2-for-3, Kylee West was 2-for-2 with two RBI, and Abigail Shinkle went 2-for-3 with three RBI.

Stebbins edges Skyhawk netters

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn tennis team came oh-so-close to picking up its first victory of the season on Friday, April 7 as a short-handed Stebbins team visited the Fairborn courts. In the end, the visitors hung on for a very close 3-2 win to keep the Skyhawks winless on the season.

The match came down to No. 2 doubles where Austin Suther was making his varsity debut, teaming with Harry Huynh against Stebbins’ Bryson Owens and Kyle Kletshcka. The first set was a 6-0 sweep for the Stebbins duo.

The two doubles teams were tied at 4-4 before the Stebbins team closed out the set 6-4, taking the match and helping Stebbins pull out the 3-2 GWOC American League South win.

Tyler Fillback struggled at first singles against Connor Schock of Stebbins, and the final score was 1-6 and 2-6. Heidi Wahlstrom fell 0-6, 1-6 playing a very strong player in Riley Timbrook at No. 2 singles. Dylan Uptgraft picked up his first career win without having to hit a single shot at No. 3 singles. At No. 1 doubles, Titus and Eli Smith won 6-4, 6-1.

The Skyhawks fell to 0-7 for the season and 0-4 in Greater Western Ohio Conference, American League action (0-2 vs. South opponents).

Beavercreek 1-for-3 over the weekend

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School boys volleyball team claimed a win over Cleveland St. Edwards (25-12, 25-14, 25-12), but fell to Akron Hoban (19-25, 21-25, 25-20, 19-25) and Cleveland St. Ignatius (25-18, 15-25, 28-30, 20-25) on Saturday.

Noah Buell had a total of 98 assists in the three contests, Alan Fullenkamp led the Beavers (6-3) with four aces, Zach Lohner had a combined eight blocks, and Parker Mickesch had 33 digs and 17 kills.

Wayne wins over Skyhawks

HUBER HEIGHTS — Wayne took an early lead and stayed out front in a 10-3 win, Saturday, April 8 over Fairborn. Leading the Skyhawks was freshman Riley Davis who was 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and an RBI. Senior Chloe Becraft was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Sophomore Kenzie Shaver, freshman Lexi Hicks, sophomore Kelsie Coleman and senior Taylor Rice all had a hit.

Freshman Destiny Ferrigno started on the mound, but was unable to finish. Taylor Rice finished the game and recorded two strikeouts.

Fairborn wins over Troy

FAIRBORN — The Skyhawks varsity baseball team took on Troy on Friday, April 7 at Wright State University’s Nischwitz Stadium and won 2-1. Jacob Webb earned the win with 11 strikeouts. Ryan Profitt had an RBI triple in the first inning to put the Skyhawks on the board. Will Coleman stole home in the fourth inning, which ended up being the winning run.

Fairborn JVs claim win

FAIRBORN — Kiara McConnaughey pitched seven innings with 10 strike outs in Friday’s April 7, 7-4 win over Troy. Fairborn JV girls softball runs were scored by Katelyn Byczkowski, Krissy Burton, Kiara McConnaughey, Makenzie Culbertson, and Sydney Haas.

Troy frosh defeat Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Troy defeated Fairborn’s freshman baseball team 12-0 on Friday, April 7 at Troy High School. No other details were available.

Ankeney defeats Fairborn Columbia

FAIRBORN — Fairborn had good pitching and out-hit Beavercreek Ankeney, but the defense committed eight errors. Ankeney pitching was solid, not walking a batter while getting eight strikeouts. Despite giving up 11 hits, their defense did not commit any errors. Nate Fasnacht, Blake Huffman, Cohen Bowman, and Hunter Warner all collected two hits each. Cameron Cotterman, DeQuan Harrell, and Spencer George each had singles. Hunter Warner, Cohen Bowman and Nate Fasnacht combined for six innings pitched, six strikeouts, three walks and one hit batter. The Fairborn trio gave up two earned runs, the other five were unearned. The defense lapsed for six errors in the second and third innings to give up those 5 unearned runs.

Please email your Greene County-area sports information to: [email protected] Thank you.

