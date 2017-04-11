WSU issues statement regarding Custer injury

FAIRBORN — Ryan Custer, a freshman forward on the Wright State University men’s basketball team, suffered a serious injury in an accident Saturday, April 8, at an off-campus event near Miami University in Oxford. He was immediately taken by helicopter to a hospital in Cincinnati.

On Monday, April 10, Wright State released the following joint statement from the university and its athletics office:

“The Wright State community was shaken this weekend when it learned that student athlete and men’s basketball player Ryan Custer sustained a serious injury in an accident off Wright State’s campus. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ryan and his family and we hope that the community and the followers of our program will keep him and his recovery in their thoughts and prayers too.”

Also on April 10, Wright State men’s basketball coach Scott Nagy met with the local media and shared his thoughts and feelings for Custer and how the team was responding to the news.

The Custer family is asking the public interested in learning more about their son’s accident and recovery to visit a Facebook page they created called Ryan Custer’s Recovery Care Page.

Story by Seth Bauguess, Wright State University (wsuathletics.com).

