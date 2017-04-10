Beavers best Carroll, 6-2

FAIRBORN — Beavercreek scored four runs in the seventh inning for a 6-2 win over neighboring rival Carroll, Saturday, April 8 at Wright State University’s Nischwitz Stadium.

Leading 2-1 in the top of the seventh, the Battlin’ Beavers sent nine batters to the plate. Treyben Funderberg led off the inning with a double, Drew Dillon reached base with a walk, then Joey Riedel singled home Funderberg. Justin Kauflin then doubled to left to bring home Riedel and Dillon., then Jake Maloney singled to score Kauflin.

Martin O’Grady’s infield groundout enabled Carroll’s Karter Peck to get home to make it 6-2, but the Patriots were unable to get any closer.

“We gotta hit the ball more and put some strong innings together,” Beavercreek coach Brandon Long said. “Carroll’s kids did their job and kept us from doing that, especially in the early going. The good thing was that we got some guys some good innings and got some guys some good at-bats. That’s always a good thing on a nice Saturday afternoon.”

Dillon led the Beavers in hitting. The junior infielder went 3-for-3 with a walk, scoring two runs and driving in another. Dillon’s first single smacked off Carroll starting pitcher Matthew McMahan’s throwing arm, but the freshman lefty remained in the game.

Beavercreek’s Joey Riedel went 2-for-3 at the plate, scored a run and drove in a run. It may be early in the season, but as of Monday, Riedel leads the Greater Western Ohio Conference with an .800 batting average (4-for-5) in four games.

Beavers starting pitcher Mitch Sumner had a strong outing on the mound. Sumner struckout 10 Carroll batters in six innings, striking out the side in both the second and fifth innings. Austin Nuessgen came on in relief in the seventh to seal the win.

Carroll’s McMahan had scattered six hits in his five effective innings of work, limiting Beavercreek to a pair of runs.

He and Patriots lead-off hitter Fred Albino each had two hits in Saturday’s loss.

“We played pretty well. We put in a young freshman pitcher to wrap up the game, and he kinda got hit a little hard. But we’re a very young team. I think we’re starting one senior and two juniors. Everybody else is a freshman or a sophomore,” Carroll coach Mike Sheetz said. “We know we’re young and have a lot to learn, but there’s a lot of upside with these guys.

“I probably could’ve kept McMahan on the mound a little longer. But this early in the season, I didn’t want to wear him out. He pitched a great game for us.”

Beavercreek then played a second game, but against Greater Western Ohio Conference foe Clayton Northmont, later on Saturday. The Thunderbolts escaped with a 3-2 win. That put the Beavers’ record at 5-3 this season, with a home game Monday with Springfield.

Carroll fell to 4-5 overall with Saturday’s loss. They take on another Greene County foe — Bellbrook at 5 p.m. Tuesday April 11 at Carroll High.

Beavercreek starting pitcher Mitch Sumner delivers a pitch during Saturday’s high school baseball game at Wright State University’s Nischwitz Stadium in Fairborn. Sumner struck out 10 Carroll batters in the 6-2 Beavers win. http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_MitchSumner_PS.jpg Beavercreek starting pitcher Mitch Sumner delivers a pitch during Saturday’s high school baseball game at Wright State University’s Nischwitz Stadium in Fairborn. Sumner struck out 10 Carroll batters in the 6-2 Beavers win. John Bombatch | Greene County News Brandon Harroff (18) covers first base and awaits the throw from Beavercreek teammate Mitch Sumner as Carroll’s Troy Clouse chugs for first, during first inning action Saturday, April 8 at Wright State University’s Nischwitz Stadium. Clouse was out on the play. http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_OutAtFirst_PS.jpg Brandon Harroff (18) covers first base and awaits the throw from Beavercreek teammate Mitch Sumner as Carroll’s Troy Clouse chugs for first, during first inning action Saturday, April 8 at Wright State University’s Nischwitz Stadium. Clouse was out on the play. John Bombatch | Greene County News Beavercreek’s Brandon Harroff dives safely back to first base as Carroll first baseman Tommy Lowe (31) takes a pick-off throw from Patriots pitcher Matthew McMahan. Beavercreek won the game, 6-2, Saturday, April 8 at Wright State University’s Nischwitz Stadium in Fairborn. http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DivingBack_PS.jpg Beavercreek’s Brandon Harroff dives safely back to first base as Carroll first baseman Tommy Lowe (31) takes a pick-off throw from Patriots pitcher Matthew McMahan. Beavercreek won the game, 6-2, Saturday, April 8 at Wright State University’s Nischwitz Stadium in Fairborn. John Bombatch | Greene County News Carroll starting pitcher Matthew McMahan delivers a warm-up pitch during Saturday’s high school baseball game at Nischwitz Stadium in Fairborn. http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_MattMcMahon_PS.jpg Carroll starting pitcher Matthew McMahan delivers a warm-up pitch during Saturday’s high school baseball game at Nischwitz Stadium in Fairborn. John Bombatch | Greene County News Beavercreek’s Joey Riedel, shown here laying off a pitch in Saturday’s game with Carroll, entered the April 8 contest as the leading hitter in the Greater Western Ohio Conference with a .800 batting average. http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_JoeyRiedel_PS.jpg Beavercreek’s Joey Riedel, shown here laying off a pitch in Saturday’s game with Carroll, entered the April 8 contest as the leading hitter in the Greater Western Ohio Conference with a .800 batting average. John Bombatch | Greene County News Does the baby bring them good luck? Maybe it’s a mascot. Nonetheless, a baby remains affixed to the Carroll dugout overhang while the Patriots players remain fixated on Saturday’s April 8 game with Beavercreek. http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_CarrollBaby_PS.jpg Does the baby bring them good luck? Maybe it’s a mascot. Nonetheless, a baby remains affixed to the Carroll dugout overhang while the Patriots players remain fixated on Saturday’s April 8 game with Beavercreek. John Bombatch | Greene County News If one didn’t know it was the Beavercreek Beavers playing a high school baseball game against the Carroll Patriots in this Saturday April 8 photo, one would swear this were the Baltimore Orioles in the Nischwitz Stadium visitors dugout. The Orioles … er… Beavers won Saturday’s game, 6-2, over the Carroll Patriots. http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_CreekDugout_PS.jpg If one didn’t know it was the Beavercreek Beavers playing a high school baseball game against the Carroll Patriots in this Saturday April 8 photo, one would swear this were the Baltimore Orioles in the Nischwitz Stadium visitors dugout. The Orioles … er… Beavers won Saturday’s game, 6-2, over the Carroll Patriots. John Bombatch | Greene County News

By John Bombatch [email protected]

You can reach John Bombatch at 937_372-4444, Ext. 2123

You can reach John Bombatch at 937_372-4444, Ext. 2123