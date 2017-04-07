Sports Digest

High School

Beavers spike Fairmont

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek boys volleyball team defeated Kettering Fairmont, 25-19, 25-10, 25-19 to bring the team’s record to 5-1 this season. Parker Mikesch recorded a double-double of sorts with 156 kills and 13 digs. Michael Abbitt hit 10 kills, two aces and had four blocks, while Noah Buell dished out 28 assists. Fairmont is now 1-2 this season.

High School

Greeneview hiring coaches

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview is now accepting applications for the positions of Head Girls Varsity Volleyball Coach, and High School Cheerleading Coach. Send resume and letter of interest to Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at [email protected] We hope to begin interviewing when we return from spring break the week of April 3.

Carroll Football Letterman Club holds mulch sale fundraiser

RIVERSIDE — The Carroll Football Letterman Club is holding a mulch sale to benefit the Carroll football program. Orders are due April 19 for mulch bags that will be home-delivered or picked up at Carroll High School ON April 29. The cost is $4 per bag for premium hardwood mulch in 2-cubic-foot bags.

The Carroll Football Letterman Club is a group of former players from all graduating years who promote leadership in the current team. In addition to hosting educational events, the Letterman Club provides financial assistance for projects such as the current renovation of the locker room. For more information or to obtain an order form, visit www.carrollLettermanClub.com.

Xenia taking Hall nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now accepting nominations for its 2017 induction class. An individual, team, coach or a community contributor can be nominated. These nominations can be for those athletes, teams, coaches, and community contributors who were associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High School, Xenia East, and/or Spring Valley.

Nominations will be considered from all eras. The last day for the committee to accept nominations will be April 26. Forms can be obtained by going to the Xenia Community Schools official website www.xenia.k12.oh.us/, then to the Athletics link, and then to the Athletic Hall of Fame link. Call Gregg Cross at 937-372-5417 with any nomination questions.

Dragon’s tickets on sale for BHS Baseball

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons are selling $12 game tickets to help support the Beavercreek High School baseball program. Tickets are on sale for games at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2 p.m. Sunday April 30, and 7 p.m. Sunday , May 28. Contact [email protected] or 937-228-2287 ext 160 for more information.

College

CSU Auxiliary Corps clinics, auditions

WILBERFORCE — The Central State University Auxiliary Corps will hold clinics and auditions for their cheerleading, mascot, dancers, color guard/flags, majorettes (baton) and banner girls in April. CSU is seeking individuals who will excel in academics, set high standards of character and behavior for the student body, as well as represent the student body as entertaining squads, stimulate school spirit, grow, bond and unite in spirit as a team.

Out of area candidates who are interested in auditioning, housing and meal accommodations can be arranged for a minimal fee of $100. Visit http://maraudersports.com/news/2017/3/12/2017-clinics-auditions.aspx?path=aux for details. For further information, please contact Sylvia Kelley at: [email protected]

Auto Racing

Shady Bowl Opener Saturday

DeGRAFF — Shady Bowl Speedway will try once again to kick off its 2017 racing season with a full slate of stock car action on Saturday, April 8. It will mark the second attempt at opening after last week’s rain out. The program will include late models, modifieds, street stocks, pure stocks and compacts. Fans are advised to check the Shady Bowl Speedway facebook page and the official website — shadybowlspeedway.rocks — for up-to-date weather conditions. The track phone numbr is: 937-585-9456.

The first big program of the year will take place on Saturday April 15. The Championship Racing Association Four Crown street stocks will take to the speedway. They will run a 200-lap feature. Several local street stock teams are expected to be on hand to compete with the CRA regulars. Modifieds, pure stocks and compacts will also be on the schedule. Racing will start at 7 p.m. both nights.

Kil-Kare oval opener Sunday

XENIA — The season opener for the inaugural Gem City Auto Racing Series will take place Sunday, April 9 at Kil-Kare Raceway, 1155 Dayton Xenia Rd. Gates open at 11 a.m. with the first heat races scheduled to get under way at 2 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-10, and kids 5-under get in free. Pit passes cost $30 per person. For more information, please go to the series’ website: GemCityAutoRacing.com.

Leagues, Camps

Team seeks elite player

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Elite – Slack 11U baseball program is looking to add one player to round out its 2017 roster. The team is based out of Central Ohio and plays a very competitive statewide schedule beginning April 1. Anyone interested may contact Jason Slack at 614-419-5401 to set up a tryout, or visit www.ohioelitebaseball.com for additional information about the program.

CSU Youth Football Camp

WILBERFORCE — The annual Central State University Youth Skills Football Camp will take place Thursday, June 15 on the CSU campus. The Central State University Department of Athletics is committed to providing an exceptional camp experience for campers of all ages and skill levels. Campers will have the opportunity to learn more about the sport of football from CSU coaches & players while improving their skills. All participants are encouraged to register for the camp online at http://www.maraudersportscamps.com/index.cfm .

The camp is open to youth ages 7-15. Cost is $30 per individual. Registration deadline is June 12, but walk-up registration will be welcomed on the day of the camp.

UPBL seeks players, sponsors

PHOENIX — The National Urban Professional Baseball League will be launching four new Urban Baseball League teams in the spring of 2018. The league is open to baseball players 17 years old and older who have baseball talent, the participants will be paid. We will offer an eight week fall league in Arizona, September through October 2017, tryouts for the teams will start in May of 2017. All baseball players interested in trying out for a team should visit our website for registration information at www.urbanbaseball247.com or call (773) 517-2175.

The league is also looking to identify a potential sponsor for the NUPBL reaching out to corporations, businesses and community leaders for sponsorship. All interested sponsors should also call the league at (773) 517-2175.

Please send your Greene County-area sports information to: [email protected] Thank you!

