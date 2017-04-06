Sports Digest

High School

Greeneview hiring coaches

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview is now accepting applications for the positions of Head Girls Varsity Volleyball Coach, and High School Cheerleading Coach. Send resume and letter of interest to Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at [email protected] We hope to begin interviewing when we return from spring break the week of April 3.

Carroll Football Letterman Club holds mulch sale fundraiser

RIVERSIDE — The Carroll Football Letterman Club is holding a mulch sale to benefit the Carroll football program. Orders are due April 19 for mulch bags that will be home-delivered or picked up at Carroll High School ON April 29. The cost is $4 per bag for premium hardwood mulch in 2-cubic-foot bags.

The Carroll Football Letterman Club is a group of former players from all graduating years who promote leadership in the current team. In addition to hosting educational events, the Letterman Club provides financial assistance for projects such as the current renovation of the locker room. For more information or to obtain an order form, visit www.carrollLettermanClub.com.

College

CSU Auxiliary Corps clinics, auditions

WILBERFORCE — The Central State University Auxiliary Corps will hold clinics and auditions for their cheerleading, mascot, dancers, color guard/flags, majorettes (baton) and banner girls starting April 10. CSU is seeking individuals who will excel in academics, set high standards of character and behavior for the student body, as well as represent the student body as entertaining squads, stimulate school spirit, grow, bond and unite in spirit as a team.

Out of area candidates who are interested in auditioning, housing and meal accommodations can be arranged for a minimal fee of $100. Visit http://maraudersports.com/news/2017/3/12/2017-clinics-auditions.aspx?path=aux for details. For further dates and information, please contact Sylvia Kelley at: [email protected]

Xenia taking Hall nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now accepting nominations for its 2017 induction class. An individual, team, coach or a community contributor can be nominated. These nominations can be for those athletes, teams, coaches, and community contributors who were associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High School, Xenia East, and/or Spring Valley.

Nominations will be considered from all eras. The last day for the committee to accept nominations will be April 26. Forms can be obtained by going to the Xenia Community Schools official website www.xenia.k12.oh.us/, then to the Athletics link, and then to the Athletic Hall of Fame link. Call Gregg Cross at 937-372-5417 with any nomination questions.

Upcoming events

BYSA signups under way

BEAVERCREEK — Registration for the 34th season of the Beavercreek Youth Softball Association is under way. This is a co-ed recreational program for Kindergarteners through Seniors in high school. Good sportsmanship and team play are emphasized. Residents from surrounding communities are permitted to play. Kindergarten through the eighth grade teams are put together based on play- with requests and also grouped by schools and churches, while the ninth-10th grade league and 11-12th grade leagues are put together mostly by the players themselves.

Come join the 1,200 annual participants. Practices start in May and season play starts May 30 and ends late July. Sign up by April 22 and save $5. More information and registration forms are found at www.beavercreeksoftball.com or call 937-426-4610.

Beavercreek hosting Fastpitch signups

BEAVERCREEK — Signups for the 2017 Beavercreek Fastpitch softball season continue, with practice for 8U, 10U and 12U leagues set to begin in April. Registration forms were sent home with Beavercreek students in first through fifth grade. Middle school and high school students can still obtain registration forms in their school offices. Forms can also be found online at: http://www.eteamz.com/neavercreekfastpitch/. Go to the Handout tab for the registration form.

Practice for Beavercreek Fastpitch 14U and 18U league teams will begin after the scholastic softball season has ended, in approximately mid-May.

Beavercreek adult softball starts soon

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department is currently accepting registrations for Summer Adult Softball for coed and men’s teams.

For fees and times contact the parks department. The league fees include team sanctioning, softballs, umpire fees, and awards. The season runs from April 17 to July 25 with all games played at Rotary Park. Contact the Beavercreek Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department at 937-427-5514 or email [email protected] for league information and availability. View all activities at city website, www.beavercreekohio.gov.

Lions Club league signups online

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook Lions Club would like to announce registrations for the summer baseball, softball and T-ball programs for children ages 6-15. Parents may register their children by visiting the Lion’s Club sports website at www.bellbrooklionssports.org.

The program will begin with practices in the month of April, with games beginning in May. Softball practice will begin in May, with games ending in mid July.

Tai Chi classes offered

BEAVERCREEK — Improve your health, balance and manage stress by enrolling in Beginning Tai Chi for Health and Wellness class offered by Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture. Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese tradition that, today is practiced as a graceful form of exercise. It involves a series of movements performed in a slow, focused manner and accompanied by deep breathing. Class is scheduled for Wednesdays, April 5 – May 13, 6-7 p.m. at C. I. Beaver Hall, 3696 Highmont Street. Fee is $45 for residents; $52 for non-residents.

Contact the Beavercreek Parks, Recreation and Culture Department at 427-5514, email [email protected] for more information. View all activities at City website www.beavercreekohio.gov.

Please send your Greene County-area sports news to: [email protected] Thank you!

