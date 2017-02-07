Here’s a list of area high school wrestlers who currently have winning records this season as of Feb. 7, 2017.
(The Metro Buckeye Conference, Ohio Heritage Conference and Carroll High do not list wrestling statistics on their respective league websites.):
106 pounds
Devan Hendricks, Greeneview (14-1)
Kyah Patrick, Beavercreek (16-10) 5 pins
Kaileigh Nuessgen, Beavercreek (10-9) 3 pins
113
Trevor Landon, Fairborn (15-12) 11 pins
120
Desmond Diggs, Xenia (14-13) 5 pins
126
Ben Sherrill, Bellbrook (18-3) 6 pins
Colin Neuner, Beavercreek (19-7) 12 pins
132
Gavin Bell, Beavercreek (17-6) 3 pins
Owen Ebel, Bellbrook (13-8) 5 pins
138
(No area wrestlers above .500)
145
Ian Heiland, Beavercreek (27-6) 17 pins
Jordan Baraldi, Bellbrook (3-1) 2 pins
152
Keaton Keller, Beavercreek (11-5) 3 pins
Thomas Dyamond, Xenia (17-9) 6 pins
Matthew Billock, Bellbrook (7-6), 4 pins
160
(No area wrestlers above .500)
170
Stephen Holton, Xenia (21-9) 15 pins
Michael Coker, Fairborn (14-13) 7 pins
182
Jesse Jones, Fairborn (21-10) 10 pins
John Hammond, Beaverceek (3-2)
195
Aaron Weiser, Beavercreek (14-7) 8 pins
Tim Tidwell, Bellbrook (15-9) 5 pins
220
Bradley Smith, Beavercreek (22-6) 10 pins
James Jackson, Xenia (12-7) 8 pins
Gavin Murphy, Fairborn (13-10) 8 pins
285
Peyton Bartley, Xenia (26-6) 21 pins
If you have a Greene County-area wrestler with a winning record that you’d like to have included in the Wrestling Honor Roll, send your wrestler’s name, record, pins information to Sports Editor John Bombatch at: jbombatch@civitasmedia.com.
And we can always use photos of your wrestler. If you’d like them to be included in the honor roll, send them along as well!