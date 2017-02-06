Girls H.S. basketball tourney pairings announced

DAYTON — The Carroll (Division II) and Cedarville (IV) girls high school basketball teams garnered No. 1 seeds in their respective divisions, Bellbrook (II) is a No. 2 seed, and Beavercreek is the No. 3 seed in Division I, for this season’s sectional basketball tournaments which begin Feb. 15.
Here’s the 2017 Girls H.S. Basketball sectional tournament draw for our Greene County-area schools (seeding in parentheses):
DIVISION I
Dayton 1 Bracket, at Troy HS
Feb. 18
(7) Trenton Edgewood vs. (9) Vandalia Butler, 11 a.m.
(19) Springfield vs. (2) Springboro, 12:30 p.m.
(15) Troy vs. (16) Xenia, 3 p.m.
Feb. 21
(6) Lebanon vs. Edgewood-Butler winner, 6 p.m.
Springfield-Springboro winner vs. Troy-Xenia winner, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 24
Lebanon-Edgewood-Butler winner vs. Springfield-Springboro-Troy-Xenia winner, 6 p.m.
Winner vs. Cincinnati 2 Bracket winner, March 4 at Cincinnati Princeton H.S.
Dayton 2 Bracket, at Troy HS
Feb. 18
(1) Huber Heights Wayne vs. (20) Piqua, 4:30 p.m.
Feb. 20
(12) Clayton Northmont vs. (11) Riverside Stebbins, 6 p.m.
(13) Fairborn vs. (14) Franklin, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 22
(21) West Carrollton vs. Wayne-Piqua winner, 6 p.m.
Northmont-Stebbins winner vs. Fairborn-Franklin winner, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 24
West Carrollton-Wayne-Piqua winner vs. Northmont-Stebbins-Fairborn-Franklin winner, 7:30 p.m.
Winner vs. Cincinnati 5 Bracket winner, March 4 at Cincinnati Princeton HS
Dayton 3 Bracket, at Vandalia Butler HS
Feb. 18
(3) Beavercreek vs. (18) Dayton Ponitz, noon
(2) Sidney vs. (10) Kettering Fairmont, 1:30 p.m.
(17) Miamisburg vs. (4) New Carlisle Tecumseh, 2 p.m.
Feb. 22
(5) Centerville vs. Beavercreek-Ponitz winner, 6 p.m.
Sidney-Fairmont winner vs. Miamisburg-Tecumseh winner, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 25
Centerville-Beavercreek-Ponitz winner vs. Sidney-Fairmont-Miamisburg-Tecumseh winner, 1 p.m.
Winner vs. Cincinnati 4 Bracket winner, March 4 at Cincinnati Princeton HS.
DIVISION II
Tecumseh Lower Bracket, at New Carlisle Tecumseh HS
Feb. 18
(13) Dayton Meadowdale vs. (1) Carroll, 4:30 p.m.
(5) Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan vs.(8) Bellefontaine, 6 p.m.
(4) Springfield Kenton Ridge vs. (11) Eaton, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 22
(14) Dayton Belmont vs. Meadowdale-Carroll winner, 6 p.m.
Ben Logan-Bellefontaine winner vs. Kenton Ridge-Eaton winner, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 25
Belmont-Meadowdale-Carroll winner vs. Ben Logan-Bellefontaine-Kenton Ridge-Eaton winner, 1:30 p.m.
Winner vs. Walnut Hills Lower Bracket winner, March 3 at Mason HS.
Lebanon Lower Bracket, at Lebanon HS
Feb. 15
(2) Bellbrook vs. (11) Blanchester, 7:45 p.m.
Feb. 18
(5) Wilmington vs. (9) Oakwood, 11 a.m.
(3) Dayton Marshall vs. (19) Middletown Fenwick, 12:30 p.m.
(12) Dayton Stivers vs. Bellbrook-Blanchester winner, 4 p.m.
Feb. 21
Wilmington-Oakwood winner vs. Marshall-Fenwick winner, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 23
Stivers-Bellbrook-Blanchester winner vs. Wilmington-Oakwood-Marshall-Fenwick winner, 7:30 p.m.
Winner vs. Tecumseh Upper Bracket winner, March 3 at Mason HS.
DIVISION III
Cincinnati 1 Bracket, at Wilmington HS
Feb. 16
(1) Cincinnati Summit Country Day vs. (21) Cincinnati Aiken, 6 p.m.
(10) Greeneview vs. (14) Cincinnati Seven Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 18
(16) Lees Creek East Clinton vs. (6) Williamsburg, 11 a.m.
Feb. 21
(20) Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day-Aiken winner, 6 p.m.
Greeneview-Seven Hills winner vs. East Clinton-Williamsburg winner, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 25
CHCA-Summit Country Day-Aiken winner vs. Greeneview-Seven Hills-E.Clinton-Williamsburg winner, 1 p.m.
Winner vs. Franklin Monroe 2 Bracket winner, March 4 at Springfield HS.
DIVISION IV
Brookville Upper Bracket, at Brookville HS
Feb. 18
(3) Dayton Miami Valley vs. (2) Covington, 11 a.m.
(9) Bradford vs. (8) Yellow Springs, 12:30 p.m.
Feb. 22
(11) West Alexandria Twin Valley South vs. Miami Valley-Covington winner, 6 p.m.
(4) South Charleston Southeastern vs. Bradford-Yellow Springs winner, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 25
TV South-Miami Valley-Covington winner vs. Southeastern-Bradford-Yellow Springs winner, noon
Winner vs. Sidney Lower Bracket winner, March 4 at Troy HS.
Brookville Lower Bracket, at Brookville HS
Feb. 18
(1) New Madison Tri-Village vs. (13) Dayton Jefferson, 2 p.m.
(6) Arcanum Franklin Monroe vs. (7) Xenia Legacy Christian, 3:30 p.m.
(5) Pleasant Hill Newton vs. (10) Lewisburg Tri-County North, 5 p.m.
Feb. 23
(12) Springfield Catholic Central vs. Tri-Village-Jefferson winner, 6 p.m.
Franklin Monroe-Legacy Christian winner vs. Newton-TC North winner, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 25
Cath.Central-Tri-Village-Jefferson winner vs. Franklin Monroe-LCA-Newton-TC North winner, 1:30 p.m.
Winner vs. Monroe Lower Bracket winner, March 4 at Troy HS.
Monroe Lower Bracket, at Lemon Monroe HS
Feb. 18
(1) Cedarville vs. (2) Cincinnati James Gamble Montessori, 2 p.m.
(8) Hamilton New Miami vs. (10) Felicity-Franklin, 3:30 p.m.
Feb. 22
(12) Cincinnati College Prep vs. Cedarville-Montessori winner, 6 p.m.
(3) Cincinnati Country Day vs. New Miami-Felicity-Franklin winner, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 25
Cedarville-Montessori-CCP winner vs. CCD-New Miami-Felicity-Franklin winner, 12:30 p.m.
Winner vs. Brookville Lower Bracket winner, March 4 at Troy HS.
Compiled by Sports Editor John Bombatch. Bracket pairings courtesy of the Southwest District Athletic Board (swdab.org).