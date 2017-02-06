Sports Digest

Greene County News

High School

Skyhawks thump Centerville

CENTERVILLE — The Fairborn boys basketball team beat Centerville, 58-54, Saturday, Feb. 4. Fairborn was led by senior Branden Lilley with 16 points. Brandon Easterling added 12 points and Shaunn Monroe scored 10 points. The Skyhawks hit 62 percent (8 of 13) of their shot attempts from the 3-point line. Three-point shots were made by Lilley (four), K.J. Redmon (two), Omar Inman and Monroe. Fairborn improves its record to 11-8 and Centerville’s record falls to 10-7. Fairborn will play its next game at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at Fairborn’s Baker Memorial Fieldhouse against West Carrollton.

Bellbrook bests Brookville

BELLBROOK — The first-place Bellbrook girls basketball team won 77-16, Saturday Feb. 4, over Brookville. With all 15 girls getting ample playing time, the Eagles led, 49-9, after the first half. Cassidy Hofacker scoring 15 points on a perfect shooting night. She was a perfect 6-for-6 from the field, including three 3-pointers. Bekah Vine was the other Eagle in double figures with 11. The Eagles are now 11-0 in Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern Division play, and 17-3 overall. The Golden Eagles return to action for a home game Wednesday, Feb. 8 when Clinton-Massie visits.

Fairborn defeats Pirates

WEST CARROLLTON — The Fairborn Skyhawks girls basketball team beat host West Carrollton, 52-38, on Saturday, Feb. 4 in a Greater Western Ohio Conference, American South Division contest. Evelyn Oktavec had a game-high 20 points for the Skyhawks. Jana Brown-Griffith added 15, Marina Suarez added seven, Chloe Johnson added six and Kaylie Cook had four points for the Skyhawks. The Skyhawks improve to 10-10 and 7-6 in the conference. Their next game is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. Feb. at Miamisburg.

Bellbrook falls to Monroe

BELLBROOK — Donnie Crouch scored a game-high 35 points for Bellbrook, but visiting Monroe still managed to escape with a 63-58 win, Friday, Feb. 3 at Bellbrook High. The Golden Eagles’ Hayden Greene also finished in double-figure scoring for Bellbrook with 11 points. Monroe’s Tristan Backas led the Hornets with 23 points and Nick Osterman finished with 22.

Bellbrook (5-11, 2-7 Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern Division) plays at Oakwood next, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Middle School

Skyhawks advance with win

BEAVERCREEK — The Fairborn Skyhawks girls eighth grade basketball team won their first-round game of the Greater Western Ohio Conference middle school tournament Saturday, Feb. 4 with a 28-24 win over Beavercreek Coy. A great defensive effort in the second half by Fairborn helped them get the win over Beavercreek Coy. The Hawks allowed one Coy point in the third quarter.

College

CSU wins 11th straight

MOBILE, Ala. — The Central State University women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to 11 games, beating the host Spring Hill Badgers, 76-70, on Saturday Feb. 4.

Central State recorded 19 steals and forced Spring Hill into 34 turnovers. CSU turned the SHC miscues into 36 points. The Lady Marauders also held an 18-6 edge in second-chance points. The CSU bench outscored the SHC reserves 26-12.

Sierra Harley scored 14 of her team-high 18 points in the second half. She also grabbed five rebounds and recorded three assists. Brianye’ Copeland came off the bench to finish with 12 points and four steals. Ghameerah McCullers and Mustafa Notter chipped in with 11 points each. The win moves CSU to a 14-5 overall record and a 9-2 mark in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.

CSU played in Memphis, Tenn. against LeMoyne-Owen College on Monday. They next take on Lane College at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8 in Jackson, Tenn.

Marauder men fall

MOBILE, Ala. — All but one player scored for Spring Hill. Massey led the team with 18 points and nine rebounds. With the win, Spring Hill improves to 6-17 on the season with a 5-7 mark in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.

Dwight Richards, Jr. paced Central State with 13 points. Jeremy Brown finished with 12 points and five rebounds. The setback drops the Marauders to 7-15 overall and 4-8 in the SIAC.

Cedarville women sink A B

CEDARVILLE — Ellie Jungel scored 14 points, and Yellow Jackets teammate Regina Hochstetler tossed in a dozen, in Saturday’s 68-51 Feb. 4 win over Alderson Broaddus, at Cedarville University’s Callan Athletic Center. Jordan Parker led AB with 14 points.

Cedarville (14-8 overall, 6-3 in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference) plays in Pepper Pike, Ohio near Cleveland against Ursuline College at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9 in another G-MAC battle.

Jackets lose to Alderson Broaddus

CEDARVILLE — Alderson Broaddus jumped on the Yellow Jackets early and led wire-to-wire in a 71-61 Great Midwest Athletic Conference result, Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Callan Athletic Center.

The Battlers scored the first 10 points of the contest.

Cedarville, 11-12 overall and 3-5 G-MAC, had its six-game winning streak snapped. J.C. Faubion tallied 16 points and five rebounds while Patrick Bain netted 10 points. The Yellow Jackets’ next game is set for a 3:15 p.m. start Saturday, Feb. 11 at Malone University in Canton.

Upcoming events

Schools Go Red for Heart Month

KETTERING — February is Heart Month. To help raise awareness of the need for heart health screenings, Kettering Sports Medicine, Dayton Sports Medicine Institute, Kettering Heart and Vascular Health, and local high schools are partnering to hold “Red Games” at athletic events in February.

Kettering Sports Medicine and Dayton Sports Medicine Institute provide athletic training services to 28 area high schools and colleges. Kettering Heart and Vascular Health will provide information on heart health screenings, and small red stress balls will be thrown into the stands.

“Red Games” will be observed at the following varsity basketball games (home teams are in UPPERCASE):

Tuesday, Feb. 7

GREENON vs. Tecumseh

Friday, Feb. 10

CEDARVILLE vs. Madison Plains

LEGACY CHRISTIAN vs. Yellow Springs

Saturday, Feb. 11

CEDARVILLE vs. Catholic Central (Girls)

Tuesday, Feb. 14

WEST CARROLLTON vs. Xenia

Statistics show heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S. Many don’t realize they are at risk because the risk factors can be silent. Heart screening provides a simple way to learn more about the health of your heart and point you in the direction of prevention. For more information about heart screening programs visit www.ketteringhealth.org/heartcare.

Please send your Greene County sports news to: sports@xeniagazette.com. Thank you!

Please send your Greene County sports news to: sports@xeniagazette.com. Thank you!