Sports Digest

Greene County News

Sports scores/news wanted

Upcoming events

JYSB signups under way

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Youth Softball and Baseball organization will hold registration opportunities for the upcoming 2017 season from Jan. 11 through Feb. 15 for all leagues. A new division, Ram-Ball, will be offered as a way to create interest in baseball and softball for youngsters ages 3 and 4. Late registration will run through March 3, but includes an additional late fee.

Costs are as follows: Ram-Ball (co-ed, ages 3-4) $35; T-Ball (co-ed ages 5-6) $75; 8U Coach Pitch (ages 7-8), 10U (ages 9-10), 12U (ages 11-12), and 15U (separate from OHSAA, season begins after the high school season ends) $75.

Opening Day is April 29. Coaches and volunteers in any capacity are always needed. More information can be found at www.jamestownysb.com. Email questions to jysbleague@gmail.com or call Chris Reynolds at 937-935-5012.

Send your area sports information to: sports@xeniagazette.com. Thank you!

