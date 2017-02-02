Stock car racing returning to Kil-Kare Speedway in 2017

XENIA — It’s official. Stock car racing is returning to Kil-Kare Raceway in 2017.

Kil-Kare Raceway General Manager and Competition Director Will Tharpe told The Xenia Gazette of the racing facility’s plans for the upcoming racing season.

Operated by a collection of racers, team owners and businesses, the Gem City Auto Racing Group will host a series of Sunday afternoon stock car racing events at the famed 3/8-mile tri-oval. The track hasn’t exclusively hosted a sanctioned short track racing series at Kil-Kare since 2014.

According to Tharpe, the first GCAR stock car racing series event is scheduled for Sunday, April 9, with racing tentatively scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are nine GCAR races and more than a dozen Thursday Night Test & Tune events on the Kil-Kare schedule. The GCAR series plans on racing Late Model, E-Modifieds, Street Stock and Compact categories.

Several other racing series, including the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA), Midwest Drift Union, and the Rusty Wallace Driving Experience will also be a part of the Speedway’s 43-event schedule.

(See a full story on the 2017 Kil-Kare Raceway season, including the ever popular Kil-Kare Dragway, later this evening.)

