Sports Digest

Greene County News

High School Action

Springfield tops Skyhawks

FAIRBORN — A 19-9 second quarter helped propel Springfield to a 77-57 win over Fairborn Tuesday. The Skyhawks led, 20-19 after one but trailed 38-29 at the half and 65-48 after three. Fairborn drops to 2-4 overall, while Springfield improves to 3-1. Fairborn plays Xenia 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 at Baker Middle School. Individual point totals for Fairborn were not available.

Sports scores/news wanted

GREENE COUNTY — The Xenia Daily Gazette, Fairborn Daily Herald and Beavercreek News-Current staff cannot be at every game. Therefore we need coaches, scorekeepers and/or a dedicated parent for each sports team in Greene County to provide game scores daily. Our phone is on all the time: Dial 937-372-4444, then press the prompt for the newsroom — call and leave a message at any time. If not by phone, email us at sports@xeniagazette.com. Please include first and last names of players and your team’s overall and league record where applicable.

Upcoming events

Boat club offering indoor program

DAYTON — The Dayton Boat Club is offering a two-month indoor rowing program this winter for adults looking to burn calories, build strength and endurance, meet new friends, and learn the mechanics of the sport of rowing from professional coaches and experienced rowers. The program starts with two sessions of instruction 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Downtown Dayton YMCA, 316 N. Wilkinson St. To register or to request more information, fill out the online form at daytonboatclub.org/adult-winter-erging.html.

Fairborn induction set for Jan. 14

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn High School Athletic Department will host its third Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony beginning with a 4:30 p.m. dinner on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 in the FHS Commons.

The 2016 Hall of Fame class consists of Ed McCloud (Class of 1964, Fairborn HS – Football/Baseball), Jackie (Smith) Whitaker (Class of 1981, Park Hills HS – Volleyball/Girls Basketball/Softball), Veasna Tith (Class of 1998, Fairborn HS – Boys Tennis), Fred J. Buschmeyer (Coach, Fairborn HS – Track & Field/Cross Country/Basketball) and the 1970 Boys Basketball District Championship team.

The official induction ceremony will take place at approximately 7 p.m. after the junior varsity boys basketball game and right before the scheduled 7:30 p.m. boys varsity game, at the Baker Memorial Fieldhouse, located at Baker Middle School, in Fairborn.

Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame ceremonies set

XENIA — The 2016 class of inductees to the Xenia Hall of Fame will be introduced at the Jan. 13, 2017 Xenia High School boys varsity basketball game. This is the sixth class to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The 2016 Hall of Fame class — consisting of William “Bill” Wilson (track, and cross country coach 1954-‘79), Dr. David Hazel (football, track, class of 1970), Erin Hawley (swimming, 2008), Kristi Cope Elsman (soccer, basketball, 1993), Nick Ungard (golf, basketball, 1952), Richard Bennett (educator, coach, civic leader, 2016); Shawn Thigpen (basketball, track, 1993), Steve Smith (wrestling, 1988) and the 1985-‘86 XHS wrestling team — will attend the induction ceremony, which is set for 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at Faith Community United Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Drive. Any community member may attend. Call Gregg Cross at 937-372-5417 to make reservations by Dec. 23.

Send local sports news to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news to sports@xeniagazette.com.