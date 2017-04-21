Remembering R. Hayes Hamilton

XENIA — R. Hayes Hamilton was a Xenia active who became the maitre-d’hotel at the Flanders in Ocean City, N.J. His ability to manage a major hotel was legendary. As a Red Cross Captain in 1911, he saw the need for a movie projector which could reflect movies on the ceiling to bedridden veteran could enjoy the. His 1919 invention was welcomed by the veterans. He wrote a booklet titled “Greene County and its Court Houses 1759-1950.” He retired in Xenia.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.

