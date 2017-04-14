Forsberg: How can we believe?

“But do not think I will accuse you before the Father. Your accuser is Moses on whom your hopes are set. If you believed Moses, you would believe me, for he wrote about me. But since you do not believe what he wrote, how are you going to believe what I say?” (John 5:45-47)

Jesus did not come to “condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him.” (John 3:17) The Jewish people were condemned by the very Word of God that they knew but ignored. Moses and the prophets had witnessed about the coming Messiah and yet the religious leaders of the Hebrew people never really comprehended it. Therefore, when Jesus came how could they really believe He was the fulfillment of all that God planned? It was not possible unless they let the Spirit of God correct their course of thought. That, most of them would not allow.

What do we know about Jesus? We have the writings and witness of many down through the centuries, yet, do we believe them and come to a saving faith in Jesus? There are many things that can be believed about Jesus. He was a historical figure. This is confirmed. He lived an exemplary life. His teachings are good for anyone to follow.

Some might even say He was the ‘Son of God’ – understanding this to mean he was less than God. All of these things are interesting but what do the Scriptures say? They tell us that Jesus is the very mind of God come in human form. Everything we see in Jesus, God is. And everything we understand of God, Jesus is. Many people throughout the world today still do not get who Jesus really is – their Savior and Lord, God the Son, at one with the Father and Holy Spirit. Send your Spirit Lord to open hearts and minds to your Son.

Heavenly Father, living on this side of saving faith is such a blessing. You have touched our lives in marvelous ways through your Word. Thank you for working with us, softening us, bringing us to saving faith. Keep us in this saving faith by the power of your grace. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

