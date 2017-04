XENIA — Lois Clark was born in Xenia in 1892, he worked as comptroller of the Hooven and Allison Rope Co. He was an active Mason and was awarded the prestigious Honorary 33rd Degree. For 20 years, he served on the Xenia School Board and served as Treasurer of the City of Xenia for many years. After retirement, he became involved with The Greene County Historical Society, serving as President for several years.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a local resident and long-time historical columnist.

