Letter to the editor

New buildings provide quality education

Editor:

The Board of Directors of the Xenia Community School Foundation is announcing its support for the school construction bond issue. The Xenia Community Schools is eligible to receive $ 28.8 million in matching funds from the State of Ohio to construct a new combined state of the art middle school and high school. The new building will replace Xenia High School and Warner Middle School. The local share for this project, which will be generated through the 4.2 mill levy, is significantly less than the estimated $46 million it will take to update the existing buildings using only local funds.

Providing a quality education, as well as safe and modern facilities for our children is of utmost importance for both the students and the strength and well-being of our community. The XCSF Board unanimously voted to endorse the passage of the bond issue on May 2, 2017.

We have already seen the difference new buildings can make as a result of the new elementary school buildings. Providing modern facilities for our middle and high school students will benefit not only our students, but the community as a whole.

The Xenia Community Schools Foundation is dedicated to enriching the academic pursuits of all students, faculty and staff within the Xenia Community Schools. The Foundation has provided grants for teacher and classroom enrichment programs and scholarships, from the investment income of the Foundation, for the past thirty years. The Xenia Community Schools Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Steve Brodsky, board chairman