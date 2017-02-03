Remembering Ennis Warrick

WILBERFORCE — Ennis Warrick was born in 1887, he was one of the few African-Americans to earn a commission as an Army officer during World War I. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Wilberforce University. He served as president of the East St. Louis Chapter of the National Urban League. Between 1922 and 1956, he was on the faculty of Wilberforce University and later at Central State University. He served as the Chairman of Athletics during the years that Wilberforce was listed as having one of the nation’s leading African-American college football teams.

Joan Baxter is resident and a long-time historical columnist.

