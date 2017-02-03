Letters to the editor

Event great for community

Editor:

I have been involved in education for many years, but I can tell you that on Tuesday, Jan. 31, I believe that I was as proud as I have ever been of a school district and of a community.

I was proud for many reasons. First I was proud because through the generosity of the Xenia Rotary, our school district was able to host a nationally known speaker, Mr. Alex Sheen. Mr. Sheen is the founder of “Because I Said I Would,” a social movement and non-profit organization dedicated to the betterment of humanity through promises made and kept. Mr. Sheen is someone who truly honors commitment as he once walked over 240 miles across the entire state of Ohio in 10 days to fulfill a promise. Alex has impacted millions of people with the “Because I said I would” message through the viral nature of social media. His work has been featured on ABC World News with Diane Sawyer, CNN, The Los Angeles Times, The Today Show and many other programs.

The second reason I was so proud was because I had sent out invitations to city officials, business leaders, other school districts in Greene County, and a host of other Xenia residents to come and hear Mr. Sheen speak. I thought Mr. Sheen’s message was important and I wanted for our students to see that the adults in this community thought so as well. I was so proud that so many adults actually took the time out of their busy schedules to attend one or both of his sessions. They heard an outstanding message and definitely were positive role models for our students.

But what I was most impressed with was our students. You could have heard a pin drop. It was awesome! The kids are still talking about his presentation and the meaning that it had for them in their lives. Thanks to the speaker for his message. Thanks to all of the adults in attendance showing how much they cared. And thanks to our students. We have such great kids in Xenia.

— Denny Morrison, Xenia Community School District Superintendent

Love the Bus Campaign

Editor:

February is Love the Bus month. The annual campaign by the American School Bus Council, aims to recognize school bus drivers and monitors across the country for their dedication to provide safe student transportation every school day.

At First Student, we want to take this opportunity to thank our drivers and monitors for their commitment to the students in their care. They have the ever-important job of protecting children.

Riding a school bus remains the safest way for students to get to and from school. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, school buses are approximately 70 times safer than passenger cars and 10 times safer than walking.

Our school bus drivers understand the essential role they play in the school day. We also recognize the tremendous responsibility placed upon us to provide safe and reliable transportation. Our hiring, training and ongoing development programs help deliver a ride that is twice as safe as the industry average.

Everyone in the Xenia community plays a crucial role in helping students travel to and from school safely. You can help by avoiding distractions such as talking or texting on a cell phone, remaining alert while driving near school buses, and heeding their safety signals.

Student safety is at the heart of everything we do. It is our privilege to serve so many families in our community, and we thank you for your continued support and your love of the school bus.

— Jim Hulsey – First Student, Xenia

Not so happy prices

Editor:

Remember the Wal-mart commercial on TV about the prices that keep dropping down with a picture of a yellow happy face? We don’t see it anymore on TV.

Every time consumers buy stuff from Wal-mart, the prices keep going up. We, the consumers, need to call the Wal-mart Corporation and tell them to make a new commercial. One that says the prices keep going up, but please keep coming back because you as consumers are very happy to buy our stuff at Wal-mart. You like to pay higher prices.

The Wal-mart Corporation thinks you have no choice but to go to their Wal-mart stores. There are better department stores with low and fair prices, like General Dollar, Odd Lot Store, Family Dollar, Aldi’s, Dollar Tree and others.

How many of you agree that the Walmart price keep coming up? If yes, pick up the phone and call Wal-mart Corporation Headquarters at 800-925-6278 or 800-WALMART. Walmart Headquarters, 702 SW 8th St., Bentonville, AK 72716.

There is alos a website where you can give feedback to Mike Duke, the Chief Executive Officer and President. The web address is www.headquartersinfo.com/walmart-headquarters-information/.

Go to the website to complain about Wal-mart’s prices continuing to rise. The more of us together as a team of consumers, we all can make a diffrence to tell them to reduce the prices and save our money. Spread the word about this to other people.

— Richard Metford, Xenia