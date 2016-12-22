The best Christmas concert ever

Luke 2:13-14 “And suddenly there appeared with the angel a multitude of heavenly hosts praising God and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among men with whom He is pleased.’ ”

Christmas is a time for music. Holiday tunes blast from the radio, in the stores, and in our homes very early in the season. Christmas concerts abound in all sorts of venues. The joyful sounds put us in the Christmas spirit and heighten the excitement of a much-anticipated day of celebration.

Last week we attended the Cedarville High School choir and band concert. As usual the talent of our students and music directors produced an auditory treat. The wide variety of music spoke of Santa Claus, snow flakes, trips down Candy Cane Lane, and more.

As much as we love the splendid show put on by our children, I can’t help but think that it doesn’t even compare with the first Christmas concert ever given. An angelic choir performed this initial celebration and the message they brought was the best news ever.

The evening was dark, and the crowd was small — just a few shepherds guarding their sheep on a lonely hillside. Suddenly the curtain of sky opened and the angel of the Lord stood before them. “Do not be afraid,” he said, “Behold, I bring you good news of great joy which will be for all people; for today in the city of David there has been born for you a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. This will be a sign for you: you will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.”

Suddenly the heavenly soloist was joined by a great chorus of angels praising God and saying, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among men with whom He is pleased.” The rich and melodious voices of the glorious choir filled the air with sound as bright light illuminated the sky.

The lyrics they spoke did not give rise only to wishful thinking or hopeful dreams. Instead their message spoke of a special baby, the sinless Son of God, who was born that very evening. His promised birth would be the means for all people to receive peace with God.

When the concert was over and the lights dimmed, the audience of simple shepherds was astounded and inspired. They left their flocks in the field to visit the site of the child’s birth. Upon reaching Bethlehem they fell on their knees before the tiny baby lying in a manger who was spoken about that evening. It was true and their hearts rejoiced.

Today all can still receive the gift of peace with God proclaimed so long ago. It is available for all who believe.

What an evening. What a message. What a Savior. No matter how amazing a special performance is this Christmas season, I can confidently say there is nothing that could ever top the very first — and the very best — Christmas concert ever.

Sandra Sheridan is a Midwest wife and mother of five. She shares her letters to her children with our readers. Visit her at www.VersesFromMama.com.

