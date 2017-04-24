More than 2,100 graduating WSU

FAIRBORN — More than 2,100 individuals will make that final walk Saturday, April 29, in which they will symbolically transition from a Wright State University “student” to a Wright State “graduate.”

After contributing some blood, sweat and tears, 1,346 will finally hold their bachelor’s degree in their hand, while 766 will retrieve their master’s in addition to some who will pick up their associate and post-master’s certificate.

Near-graduates range from 19 to 61 years old, hailing from 58 Ohio counties, 23 states and 19 nations from around the world. One thousand, four hundred seventy one are from the 16 counties surrounding the Wright State Dayton and Lake Campuses. The Class of 2017 also includes 304 international students with most coming to study at Wright State from India, a total of 109 individuals.

Graduates by college: College of Education and Human Services: 359, College of Engineering and Computer Science: 545, College of Liberal Arts: 469, College of Nursing and Health: 125, College of Science and Mathematics: 299, Raj Soin College of Business: 297, School of Professional Psychology: 100 and Lake Campus: 55.

The ceremony is free to attend, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Wright State University Nutter Center. If individuals are unable to attend the event but still want to watch, they can do so remotely by tuning into WSU-TV on Time Warner Cable channel 21.105 in the dorms located in Fairborn, or on AT&T Uverse channel 99 in Dayton, or online by visiting wright.edu/streaming.

By Whitney Vickers [email protected]

Reach Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

