Hall of Honor grows by six

XENIA — The Xenia Community Schools Foundation held its silent auction and Hall of honor inductions April 22.
The 2017 Hall of Honor inductees are John E. Bowen, XHS class of 1973; Douglas Kent Cope, XHS class of 1984; R. Greggory Cross, XHS class of 1967; Janet Kindred, XHS class of 1971; Kathleen Seagraves McCormick, XHS class of 1983 and William (Bill) “Schu” Schumacher, XHS class of 1974
Bowen attended Xenia Schools for seven years and has served on the boards and/or supported programs of the Xenia YMCA, Xenia Kiwanis Club, Board for Greene County Domestic Violence and his church. He has had a successful career in the credit union industry. He was the first and only person in his family to go to college, saving money by working at the age of 14.
Cope attended Xenia schools for 13 years and retired from the Xenia Fire Division in 2015 as a captain. He is a 30-year veteran of the fire service and started his career as a professional firefighter/paramedic in 1989. He has received several commendations for his service and is a member of multiple professional organizations. He was called into action for many disasters including the 2000 Xenia tornado and the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Cross was the 1967 recipient of the prestigious Rocky Thomas Scholarship, and was a successful athlete, an officer in student council, and president of his Hi-Y organization. He was honored numerous as the most influential teacher by the valedictorians and salutatorians, received the 2005 Teacher of the Year and the 2005 Beavercreek Educational Foundation’s Outstanding Teacher award.
Kindred attended Xenia Schools for 13 years and returned to teach elementary school for 35 years. She has been a lifelong resident of Xenia. She has continued, after retirement, to volunteer for and to guide students, parents, teachers and schools. She has received multiple recognitions including: 2010 Ohio Lottery Teacher of the Month, and the 2003 Western Ohio Education Association, Federal Children and Public Education Donor and Executive Club Award Winner.
McCormick attended Xenia Schools for 12 years. She enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1987 and served in various assignments areas, while progressing in rank, over the next 24 years until retirement as a master sergeant in 2011. She received many awards and decorations, including: Meritorious Service Medal with Three Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Commendation Medal with Four Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Achievement Medal with One Oak Leaf Cluster, Iraq Campaign Medal with One Bronze Star and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.
Schumacher attended Xenia Schools for 13 years and was the recipient of the John Philip Sousa award in 1974. Numerous former students nominated him for induction into the Xenia Community Schools Hall of Honor citing the high bar he set for the band and each individual player. He is described as “inspirational” and a teacher who displayed faith in his students even when they doubted themselves. Many former students keep in touch with him and value his ongoing friendship.
The silent auction is the main fund-raiser for the foundation, which awards grants to further education inside Xenia’s school buildings.
