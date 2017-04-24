Hall of Honor grows by six

XENIA — The Xenia Community Schools Foundation held its silent auction and Hall of honor inductions April 22.

The 2017 Hall of Honor inductees are John E. Bowen, XHS class of 1973; Douglas Kent Cope, XHS class of 1984; R. Greggory Cross, XHS class of 1967; Janet Kindred, XHS class of 1971; Kathleen Seagraves McCormick, XHS class of 1983 and William (Bill) “Schu” Schumacher, XHS class of 1974

Bowen attended Xenia Schools for seven years and has served on the boards and/or supported programs of the Xenia YMCA, Xenia Kiwanis Club, Board for Greene County Domestic Violence and his church. He has had a successful career in the credit union industry. He was the first and only person in his family to go to college, saving money by working at the age of 14.

Cope attended Xenia schools for 13 years and retired from the Xenia Fire Division in 2015 as a captain. He is a 30-year veteran of the fire service and started his career as a professional firefighter/paramedic in 1989. He has received several commendations for his service and is a member of multiple professional organizations. He was called into action for many disasters including the 2000 Xenia tornado and the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Cross was the 1967 recipient of the prestigious Rocky Thomas Scholarship, and was a successful athlete, an officer in student council, and president of his Hi-Y organization. He was honored numerous as the most influential teacher by the valedictorians and salutatorians, received the 2005 Teacher of the Year and the 2005 Beavercreek Educational Foundation’s Outstanding Teacher award.

Kindred attended Xenia Schools for 13 years and returned to teach elementary school for 35 years. She has been a lifelong resident of Xenia. She has continued, after retirement, to volunteer for and to guide students, parents, teachers and schools. She has received multiple recognitions including: 2010 Ohio Lottery Teacher of the Month, and the 2003 Western Ohio Education Association, Federal Children and Public Education Donor and Executive Club Award Winner.

McCormick attended Xenia Schools for 12 years. She enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1987 and served in various assignments areas, while progressing in rank, over the next 24 years until retirement as a master sergeant in 2011. She received many awards and decorations, including: Meritorious Service Medal with Three Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Commendation Medal with Four Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Achievement Medal with One Oak Leaf Cluster, Iraq Campaign Medal with One Bronze Star and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

Schumacher attended Xenia Schools for 13 years and was the recipient of the John Philip Sousa award in 1974. Numerous former students nominated him for induction into the Xenia Community Schools Hall of Honor citing the high bar he set for the band and each individual player. He is described as “inspirational” and a teacher who displayed faith in his students even when they doubted themselves. Many former students keep in touch with him and value his ongoing friendship.

The silent auction is the main fund-raiser for the foundation, which awards grants to further education inside Xenia’s school buildings.

Scott Halasz | Xenia Daily Gazette John Bowen addresses the crowd during his induction into the Hall of Honor. He said it was a “humbling feeling” to be in the presence of his fellow inductees and previous inductees. http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_3831.jpg Scott Halasz | Xenia Daily Gazette John Bowen addresses the crowd during his induction into the Hall of Honor. He said it was a “humbling feeling” to be in the presence of his fellow inductees and previous inductees. Douglas Cope speaks at the Hall of Honor induction ceremony. He said he knew at an early age he wanted to be a firefighter and called it the best job to have. http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_3836.jpg Douglas Cope speaks at the Hall of Honor induction ceremony. He said he knew at an early age he wanted to be a firefighter and called it the best job to have. Janet Kindred teared up during her induction speech. She thanked her family for support. She also told a quick story of a parent stopping her in a store and thanking her for holding his child back a year when he was in elementary school. That student is now graduating. http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_3844.jpg Janet Kindred teared up during her induction speech. She thanked her family for support. She also told a quick story of a parent stopping her in a store and thanking her for holding his child back a year when he was in elementary school. That student is now graduating. Gregg Cross receives his Hall of Honor plaque from Xenia Community Schools Foundation Executive Director Barbara Stafford and Board President Steve Brodsky. He credited popular former coach Phil Anderson as being an influence on him and also thanked fellow teachers who were in attendance. http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_3843.jpg Gregg Cross receives his Hall of Honor plaque from Xenia Community Schools Foundation Executive Director Barbara Stafford and Board President Steve Brodsky. He credited popular former coach Phil Anderson as being an influence on him and also thanked fellow teachers who were in attendance. Kathleen Seagraves McCormick receives her Hall of Honor plaque. She became emotional while delivering her induction speech. She thanked her family for love and support and said she was humbled to be inducted. http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_3851.jpg Kathleen Seagraves McCormick receives her Hall of Honor plaque. She became emotional while delivering her induction speech. She thanked her family for love and support and said she was humbled to be inducted. William “Schu” Schumacher displays his Hall of Honor Plaque after being inducted. He thanked all of his students for their hard work and also former basketball coach Phil Anderson. http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_3855.jpg William “Schu” Schumacher displays his Hall of Honor Plaque after being inducted. He thanked all of his students for their hard work and also former basketball coach Phil Anderson. The 2017 Xenia Hall of Honor inductees. http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_3859.jpg The 2017 Xenia Hall of Honor inductees.

Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia Daily Gazette news report compiled by Scott Halasz.

Xenia Daily Gazette news report compiled by Scott Halasz.