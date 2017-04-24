GCCC health team advances to HOSA Nationals

XENIA — The Greene County Career Center team of Makenna Jones of Beavercreek, Valerie Anderson of Beavercreek, Tessa George of Xenia and Chelsea Boone of Fairborn placed second at the Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) State Leadership Conference at the University of Toledo and qualified for the HOSA National Leadership Conference in Orlando.

The team received silver medals for the Medical Reserve Corps Partnership Event. Their competition project highlighted their effort to assist Dr. Don Brannen, community epidemiologist with the Greene County Public Health, with a local Medical Reserve Corps event.

The health science students helped with the 5K Family Fun Run by training volunteers in triage using moulage kits and manikins. They also created scenario cards for emergency response in the event of a critical situation involving participants and spectators.

The Greene County Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) is a county-based volunteer program for both medical and non-medical volunteers. It is collaborative effort coordinated through the Greene County General Health District and will augment response efforts during disasters, as well as assist the county in times of non-emergency.

Greene County Career Center’s health science students prepare for direct placement into the health care industry while gaining academic and experiential training that give them a head start on college. All Career Center health students take the State Tested Nursing Assistant test and are trained in basic and advanced first aid and CPR.

Health Science teachers Faith Sorice and Lyna McKinley serve as HOSA chapter advisors at the Greene County Career Center.

Submitted photo Pictured left to right are Chelsea Boone, Tessa George, Makenna Jones and Valerie Anderson of the Greene County Career Center health team. http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_HOSA.jpg Submitted photo Pictured left to right are Chelsea Boone, Tessa George, Makenna Jones and Valerie Anderson of the Greene County Career Center health team.

Greene County News

Story courtesy of Greene County Career Center.

Story courtesy of Greene County Career Center.