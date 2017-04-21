Dunnigan receives postumous award

BEAVERCREEK — Paul Dunnigan was known to blaze a few trails in his life.

He was one of the first members of the Beavercreek Village Council, helped incorporate Beavercreek into a city, and then became the city’s first mayor. And the Beavercreek Tent Sale, started by Dunnigan, eventually morphed into the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce.

Another first was added to his list April 21 when he posthumously received the inaugural E.J. Nutter Legacy Award during the Greene County Annual Report to the Community at Beavercreek Golf Club.

The Nutter Legacy Award is given to honor and recognize people who have distinguished themselves and brought benefit to Greene County while keeping in line with the E.J. Nutter tradition.

“His service to others started early,” said Nutter Award committee member Diane Phillips.

Dunnigan, who died in late 2000, was working as a printer at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base when he and his wife, Evelyn, leased space for a small hardware store. That grew into Dunnigan Hardware on Dayton-Xenia Road and was family-operated until Dunnigan retired in 1987. It is still in operation today as an Ace Hardware.

Dunnigan wanted to do more to give back to the community, which is what sparked his career in local politics. In addition to his work on Beavercreek’s incorporation, Dunnigan served as mayor for three terms and was the chamber president for two terms. In all, Dunnigan spent 13 years on council.

It wasn’t just Beavercreek that benefited from Dunnigan’s giving nature.

He served on the Greene County Park Board, the Greene Memorial Hospital Board for more than 20 years, a lifetime member of the VFW Post 8312, a 54-year member of the Masonic Lodge, and the American Legion.

Dunnigan and Evelyn were married for 54 years. They have three daughters: Sandra, Paulette, and Debbie. They have nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

“The Dunnigan Family is extremely honored and humbled that you are honoring the patriarch of their family,” said long-time family friend Adolfo Tornichio, speaking on behalf of the Dunnigans.

By Scott Halasz

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

