Young Eagles’ free airplane rides begin May 27

XENIA — Experimental Aviation Association Chapter 382 will hold the first Young Eagles rally of 2017 at Greene County Airport Saturday, May 27, with a rain date of May 28.

There is no charge for the Young Eagles experience, which includes a short Ground School along with their ride through Miami Valley skies.

Wayne Moyer, EAA Chapter 382 Young Eagles Coordinator said, “We do things a little differently than many EAA chapters. Our aim has always been to make this a learning experience, not just a free ride.”

To that end, those who have not flown with us before start with a short 20 – 30 minute Ground School (parents are encouraged to sit in) where they are shown what makes an airplane fly, how pilots control the airplane and our safety procedures. After Ground School, as pilots become available, they meet the pilot and help conduct the preflight inspection. Parents are escorted to and from the ramp to take photos of their child doing this and in the cockpit, so be sure to bring a camera.

Parents can sign up their children, ages 8-17, up for a no-cost chance to see the Greene County from the air and find out what it’s like to actually fly an airplane through the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Young Eagles Program. Since the program’s start in 1992, EAA Members around the world have given free Young Eagle rides to more than 2.02 million kids. Local EAA Chapter 382 members have flown more than 2100 Young Eagles.

EAA 382’s Young Eagle experience begins with registration at 8:15 a.m. Young Eagle rides last about 20-30 minutes and pilots take only one Young Eagle per flight so that each one gets to fly right seat and can take the controls under supervision of the pilot for part of the trip. Upon completion they receive a Young Eagle Certificate, logbook, Young Eagle flight pin, and information about available flight scholarships.

EAA members donate their time and airplanes. EAA Chapter 382 will hold other Young Eagle Rallies Saturday, June 17, Saturday, July 15, Saturday Aug. 12, and Saturday, Sept. 16.

Flights are limited and parents can reserve a flight for their children one month in advance of each rally by calling Kay or Wayne Moyer at 937-426-9312. More information about the Young Eagles Program can be found at www.youngeagles.org and about EAA 382 activities at www.382.eaachapter.org.

Fairborn pilot Arthur Barfield congratulates a new Young Eagle after their flight in his Robinson R-22 helicopter. http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Photo-1.jpg Fairborn pilot Arthur Barfield congratulates a new Young Eagle after their flight in his Robinson R-22 helicopter. Mom takes a photo as her daughter prepares for her first flight in Beavercreek pilot Steve Glass’s Van’s RV-7A. http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Photo-2.jpg Mom takes a photo as her daughter prepares for her first flight in Beavercreek pilot Steve Glass’s Van’s RV-7A. A prospective Young Eagle helps Beavercreek pilot Mike Gardner complete the preflight check list in Mike’s Piper. http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Photo-3.jpg A prospective Young Eagle helps Beavercreek pilot Mike Gardner complete the preflight check list in Mike’s Piper.

Greene County News

Story courtesy of Experimental Aircraft Association Young Eagles Program.

