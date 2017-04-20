Courthouse cooler, greener

XENIA — The Greene County Courthouse’s new heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system is improving staff and visitor comfort, while at the same time saving energy and dollars.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony April 20 marked the completion of the courthouse HVAC installation — phase one of a downtown improvement project — which began in October 2016. HVAC systems will be installed in Greene Street buildings 61 and 69 next for phase two, and then in the jail for phase three.

County Services Department employees assisted with the installation of the system in the 40,000-square-foot, 116-year-old building. Palmer Conservation Consulting acted as the project consultant to the county’s facilities team.

“I’m so pleased that this project went so well,” Carl Geisler, Director of County Services, said.

According to Geisler, the previous system — a central steam boiler plant with various non-centralized air conditioners — was inefficient, hard to regulate and at least fifty years old.

The new $1.7 million variable refrigerant flow (VRF) system includes a system of efficient air-cooled heat pumps with an energy recovery design. The system, Geisler said, is noninvasive without duct work, extremely efficient, operates quietly and saves tax payers a lot of energy dollars. Additionally, employees in each office can now set their own “comfort level.”

“The project started three years ago,” Greene County Commissioner Bob Glaser said at the ceremony. “Problems had to be addressed and we wanted to do it right with modern-day technology … It’s expensive, but it’s the most efficient and quietest.”

According to County Administrator Brandon Huddleson, the Board of Commissioners also approved upgrades to the courthouse’s acoustic ceilings and lighting systems during the installment process, using light emitting diode (LED) technology to reduce future operational costs.

Judge Stephen Wolaver said the improvements enhance the day-to-day operations at the courthouse for employees and citizens alike.

“I’m excited … to do justice in a wonderful environment,” he said.

Court activity continued as usual during the renovation.

Anna Bolton | Xenia Daily Gazette Director of County Services Carl Geisler, Judge Michael Buckwalter, County Services Trades Manager Bill Dill, Judge Thomas O’Diam, County Commissioner Bob Glaser, Judge Stephen Wolaver, County Administrator Brandon Huddleson, County Commissioner Tom Koogler, County Commissioner Alan Anderson, Clerk of Courts Terri Mazur and Design-Build Consultant Scott Hoffman celebrated the completion of the Greene County Courthouse HVAC system installation April 20. http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Ribbon.jpg Anna Bolton | Xenia Daily Gazette Director of County Services Carl Geisler, Judge Michael Buckwalter, County Services Trades Manager Bill Dill, Judge Thomas O’Diam, County Commissioner Bob Glaser, Judge Stephen Wolaver, County Administrator Brandon Huddleson, County Commissioner Tom Koogler, County Commissioner Alan Anderson, Clerk of Courts Terri Mazur and Design-Build Consultant Scott Hoffman celebrated the completion of the Greene County Courthouse HVAC system installation April 20. The exterior of the new HVAC system can be seen from Greene Street. http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_HVAChorizontal.jpg The exterior of the new HVAC system can be seen from Greene Street. The courthouse’s new HVAC system completes phase one of the overall downtown improvement project. http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_HVACvertical.jpg The courthouse’s new HVAC system completes phase one of the overall downtown improvement project.

By Anna Bolton [email protected]

Reach Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498.

Reach Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498.