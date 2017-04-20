Shelter to host Break-Out 5K

XENIA — Residents and their dogs can join adoptable dogs that will be breaking out of Greene County Animal Control and Shelter for the agency’s 5K Run/Walk from 9-11 a.m., Saturday, April 22, on the Little Miami Scenic Trail.

“This will be our first Breaking Out 5K Walk/Run,” said Greene County Animal Control and Shelter Director Dennis McCarthy. “We want to raise awareness of the great adoptable pets we have at our shelter that are looking for homes. It’s also a great chance to get our shelter dogs outside for new experiences, exercise and socialization.”

The walk will begin at Greene County Parks & Trails’ Old Town Reserve, which is off of Old Springfield Pike in Xenia, with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. Participants will use the adjacent Little Miami Scenic Trail with the turnaround point at Clifton Road.

Parking is available at Old Town Reserve, which has a spur to the Little Miami Scenic Trail.

Volunteers from Greene County Animal Control and Shelter will be walking approximately 12 adoptable dogs that will be sporting green bandanas. Adoptions can be done on-site at the agency’s mobile unit that will be at the event.

Anyone interested in volunteering with Greene County Animal Control and Shelter may learn more at the event and complete an application form.

The Greene County 4-H Dog Committee will be serving hots dogs, bottled water, soft drinks and coffee during the morning for a small cost.

The event is free, McCarthy added, but donations will be accepted at the event.

“We always accept donations of supplies and funds at our shelter,” he said,” and invite people to go to our website at www. co.greene.oh.us/animal and view our wish list of items. At the Shelter Break-Out 5K Run/Walk, we will be accepting cash donations only.”

All donations will go the agency’s dog and kennel fund and directly benefit the animals served by Greene County Animal Control and Shelter.

All participants will receive a Greene County Animal Control and Shelter slip-on leash.

For more information, call Greene County Animal Control and Shelter at 937-562-7400 or email [email protected] or [email protected]

Story courtesy of Greene County Parks & Trails.

