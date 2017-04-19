Jeremiah Tree hosting special event

XENIA — A local ministry is hoping to help battle the growing heroin problem in Greene County.

The Jeremiah Tree is hosting Coffee for a Cause 7-9 p.m. Saturday, April 22 in the Emmanuel Baptist Church youth center. The event is a fund-raiser for the ministries and for the TreeHouse, which helps men who are addicted to opioids or other drugs.

The TreeHouse, a residential recovery ministry operated by Xenia’s Jeremiah Tree Ministries, is helping people like “Danny” get a new start in life. Danny came to the TreeHouse just over a year ago following years of addiction and incarceration with nothing but the clothes on his back. Next week he begins his new life with full-time employment, restored relationships, and a promising future, according to TreeHouse officials.

“Danny has allowed God to transform his life and is ready to begin the rest of his journey,” said Jeff Carter, TreeHouse director.

The evening will feature gourmet coffees and desserts, and testimonies and stories of how the TreeHouse is giving hope to addicts. There will also be a silent auction featuring local businesses.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or in advance at EventBrite.com. The church is at 1120 S. Detroit St.

For more information about the Jeremiah Tree ministries, call 937-562-3121. For more information on the TreeHouse call 937-207-0039. Information is also available on Facebook, and at www.jeremiahtree.org.

Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia Daily Gazette news report compiled by Scott Halasz.

