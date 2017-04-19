A gathering of taste

BEAVERCREEK — More than 25 restaurants, bakeries and cateres are expected to bring their best cuisine to the The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce 20th Annual Taste of Greene County.

The event is presented by the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce, Greene Memorial Hospital and Soin Medical Center and will take place 12-3 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at the Wright State University Nutter Center.

Appetizers, soups, salads, main entrees and desserts will be available for you to sample for one admission price.

Participants can let the restaurants know which items you love by voting for your favorites by voting for the following award: Best Appetizer, Best Salad, Best Soup, Best Entrée, Best Dessert, Best Breakfast, People’s Choice, and Best Decorated Booth.

New this year are VIP tickets which allow participants to get in early to the event at 11 a.m. These advance purchase tickets are limited and available for $25.

Tickets purchased by Friday, April 21 are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and active-duty military, $6 for children 6-12, and children 5 and under are free. Tickets at the door are $20.

Purchase your ticket in advance to receive a free tray sponsored by Greene Memorial Hospital and Soin Medical Center to carry all of the samples.

Tickets may be purchased at the Beavercreek Chamber Office, on-line at www.beavercreekchamber.org or the WSU Nutter Center Box Office.

According to officials, “This is an event the whole family can enjoy together. In addition to great food, there will be raffle drawings, a silent auction, and music to dine by. Mark your calendars and come hungry to this great event that can be enjoyed rain or shine.”

Check out the latest information at www.beavercreekchamber.org. Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce is located at 3210 Beaver Vu Drive. Call 937-426-2202 for more information.

File photo Taste of Greene County will fill Wright State’s Nutter Center this weekend. http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_taste1.jpg File photo Taste of Greene County will fill Wright State’s Nutter Center this weekend.

News-Current Report

Story courtesy of the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce.

