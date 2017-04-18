New RecoveryPlus opens to help others

FAIRBORN — The culmination of a grassroots community movement of thousands of residents recently came to fruition this month, as local recovery activists have obtained a 15,050-square-foot facility on North Broad Street in Fairborn, which will serve as a headquarters for a greater vision that grounds itself in “doing the next right thing” and helping others and saving lives in the growing war against drug and alcohol addiction.

“We are hoping to have a grand opening by the beginning of June,” said Fairborn Against Heroin President Jason Kegley, a founder of the movement, which now does business as RecoveryPlus. Fairborn Against Heroin now includes six percent of the residents of this city, with thousands more in Xenia and other local communities as numbers continue to increase each day.

Holding the facility’s keys in his hand this week, Kegley noted the symbolism of how much good they plan to do. Essentially, all addicts hold the metaphorical keys to the chains that bind them. It takes major life change and the massive support of a recovering community to bring someone out of the depths of addiction. Leaders say the RecoveryPlus facility is “where it will begin for countless people needing help.”

With an estimated six weeks of remodeling underway, the facility is expected to look brand new.

Fairborn Against Heroin is 3,125-member group organization comprised of community members, business leaders, family members of addicts, people in recovery from addiction, concerned citizens and community leaders who want to join together to find community solutions in the fight against addiction.

Among those solutions, a plan was implemented to take action about two years ago. Obtaining and opening the RecoveryPlus facility is a major victory and milestone for those volunteering countless hours in this group, many of whom have been working out of their homes, and using their personal phones to address the rapidly growing demand for help.

What is RecoveryPlus Community Resource Center?

RecoveryPlus Community Resource Center is a drop in center where people can go to get recovery directions. They can be guided to resources in the community, walked through the process and requirements for treatment, or resources available in the community to help in a safe non-judgmental atmosphere.

“We will help families, friends, and loved ones of addicts as well as addicts and persons with mental illness find the help and support they need,” Kegley said. “As far as the Recovery Directions go … Sometimes locally there are very long waiting lists for treatment and we will let people know what their options are based on where they’re at…”

Finding people help and resources quickly and early is extremely vital because people are literally dying on existing waiting lists, he explained. RecoveryPlus is poised to fill a massive void, meeting countless unmet needs.

“Some treatment centers can get you in within a week, but the quality ones have longer waiting lists,” Kegley said. “We will also allow our facility’s main room be used by community support groups led by the community, addiction support groups, 12-step groups, family groups such as Nar-Anon and Al-Anon, mental health or co-occurring disorder support groups and so on.”

A meeting schedule will be posted throughout the week, and the place will also house educational groups, trauma informed care Yoga classes and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder support groups.

“We will utilize peer support to help people connect to support in the community,” Kegley said. “We will also host clean, sober, and safe events and activities such as televised sporting events and so on.”

With waiting lists for treatment being too long, and Medicaid restricting the way treatment centers operate, RecoveryPlus will serve a vital role.

“People who are hurting or dying should never be made to wait to get help,” Kegley said. “Our facility will help people know their options so they can get help as soon as possible… Addiction is a community problem. A lot of communities talk about it, and while talking brings awareness, something needs to be done. Some of us have decided to take action. We are looking at solutions.”

RecoveryPlus is a 501(c)(3) non-profit. An all day fundraising event expected to draw hundreds of people is slated for Saturday at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, at 509 Sports St. (See event preview story).

For residents who have concerns about having a place where recovering addicts convene, Kegley cited a wealth of data showing these types of facilities actually turn into vital positive places in their respective neighborhoods, where the positive work being done there improves communities in a variety of aspects.

“Places like this have fewer calls from the police than dollar stores, and grocery stores,” Kegley said. “(Historically) Neighbors actually find out their neighborhoods have improved by the presence of these types of facilities in a variety of aspects. These people are doing the ‘next right thing’ and being closely held accountable for their actions.”

