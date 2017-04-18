Prom safety nothing to mock

A state trooper administers a field sobriety test to the suspected impaired driver.

Xenia city and township fire crews work to free accident victims from a vehicle.

One of the injured is removed from her vehicle and taken away on a stretcher.

Scott Halasz | Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia High School held its annual mock crash in preparation for the prom, held April 22 at the Greene County Fairgrounds. Students acted as victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was taken away on CareFlight. A Xenia police officer acted as narrator and described the action to the assembled group of students.