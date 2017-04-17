Employers honored for workplace safety

XENIA — Greene County employers have been recognized by the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) for going at least six months and 500,000 man-hours without a workplace safety incident that caused a worker to miss a day or more of work.

Each employer received the bureau’s Special Award for Safety during the Greene County Safety Council’s annual awards ceremony April 5.

“Maintaining a safe workplace requires real work and commitment, which isn’t easy given all the challenges related to operating a business,” said BWC Administrator/CEO Sarah Morrison. “I commend these employers and their workers for making safety a top priority and for their example to other businesses. We want all workers in Ohio to return home safely each day after their shift.”

Local employers recognized with the Special Award for Safety include:

Rivers Crossing – 560,078 hours worked

Xenia Community Schools – 617,020 hours worked

In addition to the Special Award for Safety, the council also honored local businesses in three other award categories, including:

The Group Award for Safety — Recognizes businesses with the lowest incident rate within its business/industry type;

The 100% Award — Recognizes businesses with zero injuries or illnesses resulting in a day or more away from work in the previous calendar year;

The Achievement Award — Recognizes businesses with a 25-percent or more reduction in incident rates from the previous year.

The Greene County Safety Council is one of more than 80 across the state that partner with BWC to educate employers and workers about the importance of workplace safety. Organized by local business groups, the councils educate members on new safety standards and regulations, products and services and the latest on a variety of related topics, including occupational safety and health, workers’ compensation and risk management. Visit bwc.ohio.gov to learn more about Ohio’s one-of-a-kind Safety Council Program.

Story courtesy of Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.

